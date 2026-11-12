European Properties Under Euro 200k: France Italy Greece and Slovenia Listings

Discover unique homes in France, Italy, Greece, and Slovenia priced at or below Euro 199,000. This guide covers renovated houses, cottages, and coastal villas across four European countries.

Buyers seeking affordable European real estate have a diverse selection of properties in France, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia, and Greece, with prices ranging from Euro 190,000 to Euro 199,000. These listings offer distinct architectural styles and locations, from historic townhouses in Tarn-et-Garonne to coastal villages in Greece. Each property presents unique renovation potential or move-in ready conditions for those looking to invest in Southern and Western Europe.

French Townhouse in Montaigu-de-Quercy

This 19th-century town house in Montaigu-de-Quercy features pink accents and is located in the Tarn-et-Garonne region between Toulouse and Bordeaux. The property offers 200 square meters or 2,153 square feet of renovated living space while preserving original period features. The ground floor contains a living room and kitchen, while the first floor includes three bedrooms and a balcony. Additional spaces consist of an underground room with garden access and a large loft area. The asking price is Euro 190,000, handled by the agent wheeler-property.com.

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Traditional Cottage in Ballyhaunis Mayo

Loch Airne Cottage in Aghamore, Ballyhaunis, provides a traditional home option in western Ireland with 93 square meters or 1,001 square feet of space. The layout features a combined living area and kitchen on the ground floor, alongside a bedroom and bathroom. A second bedroom is situated on the mezzanine level above the living room. The property includes two acres of land and a separate building suitable for renovation, along with a solid fuel stove and oil-fired central heating. Despite being F-rated for energy efficiency, it is listed at Euro 190,000 through Nigel Dineen & Martin Finn Auctioneers.

Stone House Near Lake Como in Italy

This small stone house in the hamlet of Macchero near Argegno in Lombardy sits on just under an acre of land with views of Lake Como. Located approximately 47 kilometers from Milan Airport, the two-story property requires renovation and currently contains one bedroom and one bathroom. The land also features another building that could be converted into guest accommodation, offering a peaceful site with direct road access and ample space for a pool. The price for this site is Euro 190,000, facilitated by the agent fletcherandcompany.co.uk.

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Renovated Property with Guesthouse in Tolmin

Built in 1920 and renovated in 2006, this traditional property in Tolmin, Slovenia, includes a main house and a separate guesthouse near the Soca river. The 92 square meter or 990 square foot main house features an open-plan living, dining, and kitchen area opening to a terrace, along with two bedrooms, a bathroom, and a basement. The 40 square meter or 430 square foot guesthouse is also renovated, containing a living area, kitchen, and two en suite bedrooms. This dual-property listing is priced at Euro 199,000 and managed by the agent sloveniaestates.com.

Coastal House in Orfano Greece

Orfano is a coastal village located 100 kilometers from Thessaloniki and 60 kilometers from Kavala, hosting a one-bedroom house built in 1998. Situated 760 meters from the sea, the two-story home includes a large garden with a built-in barbecue area and extra storage. The ground floor comprises a living room, one bedroom, and a bathroom, while an external staircase leads to the first floor. This upper level contains a living room, kitchen, and covered terrace. The property is available for Euro 190,000 through the agent remax.gr.