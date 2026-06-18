European Shares Edge Lower as Hawkish Fed Comments Offset Iran Peace Deal Optimism

European stocks ended slightly lower on Thursday as investors digested hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve policymakers, while falling oil prices provided some relief. The Stoxx 600 fell 0.3%, with mixed bank performance and notable moves in individual stocks like Ryanair and Persimmon. Meanwhile, US markets saw gains on Middle East peace hopes despite Fed tightening concerns.

European shares edged lower on Thursday as investors increased bets on a Federal Reserve rate hike after policymakers struck a hawkish tone, though easing oil prices helped temper inflation concerns.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index ended the session down 0.3 percent. An interim peace agreement between the US and Iran to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route, has brought relief for markets in recent days, with oil prices falling to early-March levels, trading near $78 a barrel. The Iseq All-Share index rose 0.4 percent to 13,786.23.

Ryanair stood out as a strong feature, rising 1.5 percent to 25.85 euros, amid a decline in oil prices in recent days. Banking stocks were mixed, with AIB falling 0.2 percent to 10.58 euros and Bank of Ireland rising 0.3 percent to 18.38 euros, as the sector took a pause for breath after strong gains earlier in the week.

The FTSE 100 fell 1 percent after the Bank of England left rates unchanged, with a hawkish hold the previous evening by the US Federal Reserve weighing on the market mood. Persimmon fell 6.2 percent, Land Securities fell 3.7 percent, and British Land fell 2.6 percent as they traded ex-dividend. Oil giants BP and Shell fell 1.6 percent each, as oil prices touched their lowest since the start of the Iran war.

Intertek gained 1.6 percent after the testing and certification firm agreed to a takeover by Swedish private equity firm EQT. Tesco fell 0.9 percent after it reported sales of 16.8 billion pounds (19.4 billion euros) in the 13 weeks ended May 20, with like-for-like (LFL) growth of 1.0 percent, supported by growth in UK stores and strong online demand.

Like-for-like sales in the UK grew 1.8 percent, below the Visible Alpha consensus of 2.3 percent, while LFL sales in the Republic of Ireland increased 3.3 percent, slightly above consensus. Friday's global economic calendar has inflation figures in Japan overnight, and retail sales data in the UK and Canada. US financial markets are closed for Juneteenth. Among others, chipmakers Infineon and Aixtron gained ground.

The IMK economic institute said Germany's economy will grow less than previously expected. The Bank of England is due to announce its rate verdict later this morning. BMW is on the right track with its next-generation models, supervisory board chairman Nicolas Peter said on Thursday, days after a shock profit warning that has hit the German automaker's shares. Still, the stock lost another 4 percent.

US stocks were ahead in early afternoon trading on Wall Street, with semiconductor shares leading gains as optimism about a Middle East peace deal offset worries about a hawkish Federal Reserve under new chair Kevin Warsh. Intel's shares jumped after US president Donald Trump said Apple had agreed to work with the company to design and manufacture its chips in the US.

All three major US indexes sank in the previous session as investors priced in the likelihood of more Federal Reserve rate hikes, after Warsh underscored the need to curb inflation and other policymakers signalled higher borrowing costs ahead. Shares of Accenture tumbled after the company trimmed the top end of its annual revenue forecast. Peers Cognizant Technology Solutions and IBM dropped.

Markets have regained ground from a slump in early June, with a resilient economy, a broadening rally beyond tech shares and optimism surrounding a US-Iran deal boosting sentiment. On the data front, Labor Department data showed the number of Americans filing claims for unemployment benefits fell last week as lay-offs remained low. Additional reporting, Reuters, Press Association





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