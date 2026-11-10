European Shares Near Record High as Oil Prices Fall and Banks Gain

European shares edged higher on Tuesday near a record as lower oil prices eased military escalation worries, with the Stoxx 600 up 0.3 per cent to 658.32.

European shares edged higher on Tuesday, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index gaining 0.3 per cent to 658.32 and hovering near a record high. Investors were encouraged by falling oil prices and easing concerns over a possible military escalation between the US-Israeli coalition and Iran, which lifted appetite for riskier assets across the region.

The Stoxx 600 finished within two points of its all-time highest close, which was reached in August. Trading in Dublin and London, along with a range of European sectors, reflected a broadly positive mood, although several companies moved sharply in opposite directions.

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Oil Price Declines Lift European Stock Markets

Falling oil prices were the main driver of the session, helping to ease pressure on energy-sensitive shares and transport companies. Brent crude futures slipped below $90 a barrel for the first time since August, offering investors some comfort after weeks of volatility linked to tensions in the Middle East.

In Dublin, the Iseq All-Share index rose 1 per cent to 15,025.86. Ryanair edged 0.7 per cent higher to €26.61 as lower fuel costs lifted sentiment for airlines, while Lufthansa rose 1.3 per cent and Air France-KLM soared 3.4 per cent in Europe.

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Banking stocks were among the strongest performers in Dublin, tracking the wider sector across Europe. AIB rose 1.9 per cent to €11.58 and Bank of Ireland jumped 1.9 per cent to €19.60 after European Central Bank chief economist Philip Lane said it would be prudent for the ECB to raise official interest rates again in December.

Company Results and Deals Drive Stock Moves

Kingspan rose 1.3 per cent to €96.70 after the group outlined ambitious financial targets out to 2030, including a goal to more than double its trading profits to €2 billion. The insulation and building products group presented the plan as a route to sustained growth over the coming years.

Housebuilders were a notable exception to the upbeat trend. Cairn Homes fell 0.5 per cent to €2.78, and Glenveagh Properties dropped 1.4 per cent to €2.41. Irish Continental Group dipped 0.3 per cent to €7.96 after the High Court approved its €8-a-share takeover by a management group led by chief executive Eamonn Rothwell.

In London, Marks & Spencer was a prominent gainer, rising 4.1 per cent as it outlined the next phase of its transformation strategy at a capital markets day event. On the FTSE 250, Funding Circle leapt 13 per cent after it upgraded its full-year expectations, citing resilient demand from small and medium-sized enterprises.

Infineon added 0.9 per cent after the German chipmaker forecast revenue growth of more than 20 per cent in 2027 and a roughly five-percentage-point increase in profitability. Separately, French payment services firm Edenred rose 6.4 per cent after a Brazilian judge suspended part of new meal voucher rules for companies in a local lobby group, including Pluxee and Edenred's Ticket.

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Wall Street Retreats on Federal Reserve Rate Fears

Wall Street's main indexes were in retreat in early afternoon trading in New York, pausing a two-day rebound in tech shares. A hotter-than-expected October inflation reading reinforced fears that the Federal Reserve could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Fed governor Christopher Waller said earlier in the day that the central bank should raise interest rates by at least a quarter of a percentage point next month, even if inflation cooled in October. He added that if price pressures accelerated, policymakers should consider a half-percentage-point increase. Financials rose among rate-sensitive sectors, while utilities and real estate were among the laggards.

Shares of Nvidia, the second-most valuable company in the world, fell. The Information reported that Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang's alleged affair with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a spy for Beijing, facilitated the shipment of at least $7.5 billion (€6.7 billion) worth of the company's chips through Chinese firms. Nvidia has not been found to have confirmed these claims in the reporting cited.

Attention is also turning to the expected public listing of Anthropic later this month. The AI lab revealed that its initial public offering is expected to raise as much as $64.4 billion, giving the company a fully diluted valuation of up to $1.4 trillion.

Media giant Skydance dropped after it announced cost-cutting plans and warned that the underperformance of Warner Brothers' film slate would reduce its fourth-quarter profit by up to $200 million.