European equities retreated from recent highs as AI and tech stocks cooled. Sanofi surged on a $41 billion acquisition while mining and banking sectors faced headwinds across major indices.

European stock markets closed lower on Tuesday, signaling a pause in the rapid recovery witnessed just one day prior. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index fell 0.7 per cent to finish at 632.77 points, reversing the momentum built during Monday's strongest trading session in six months. This decline marks a significant cooling off after technology-led gains had temporarily boosted global risk appetite across the continent.

Technology Sector Reverses Recent Gains

The primary driver of the Tuesday downturn was a sharp retreat in technology and artificial intelligence-linked shares. Earlier in the week, European technology stocks had risen more than 4 per cent, marking their largest single-day jump since early April. This surge was triggered by the surprise reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive of US chipmaker Nvidia, which had previously sparked a wave of optimism. Nvidia shares themselves had surged 31.5 per cent on Monday, adding nearly $1 trillion (€910 billion) to the company's market value.

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However, investor enthusiasm waned on Tuesday as traders began to weigh the political and governance risks surrounding Huang's return. The pullback was broad-based across the semiconductor and AI sectors. Aixtron, a chip systems manufacturer, retreated 16.3 per cent after UBS downgraded the company to a sell rating. Peer companies also suffered significant losses, with Infineon dropping more than 9 per cent and ASM International falling 8 per cent. Neocloud companies were not spared, with CoreWeave and Nebius giving back a substantial portion of Monday's gains.

Healthcare and Consumer Defensive Stocks Rise

While the tech sector struggled, healthcare stocks emerged as the standout performers, driven by a major corporate acquisition. Sanofi gained 9.7 per cent to lead the Stoxx 600 index after announcing it would acquire US drugmaker Insmed for $41 billion. This transaction represents the largest acquisition during the tenure of Sanofi's chief executive, Belen Garijo. The announcement helped lift the broader healthcare sector, which rose nearly 2 per cent as investors rotated capital into more stable industries.

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Defensive stocks also provided some support for market stability. In the United Kingdom, Unilever rose 2 per cent, GSK gained 2.5 per cent, and AstraZeneca added 2.9 per cent. Catering services provider Compass Group performed well, gaining about 4.2 per cent after reporting fiscal 2026 organic revenue growth that exceeded analysts' expectations. The company also reaffirmed its strategic plans to shift its primary listing to New York, a move aimed at increasing visibility among US investors.

Irish and UK Market Specifics

Irish equities mirrored the broader European sentiment, with the ISEQ All-Share index closing 1.5 per cent lower at 14,421.15. Banking stocks faced pressure in Dublin, mirroring trends seen across the channel. Allied Irish Banks (AIB) fell 2.9 per cent to €10.97, while Bank of Ireland slipped 2 per cent to €18.42. Construction and building materials firm Kingspan was another weak spot, dropping 4.1 per cent to €90.25. However, food producer Kerry Group bucked the trend, advancing 1.8 per cent to €103.70.

Among Irish-listed companies with significant international operations, Tullow Oil saw a dramatic 15 per cent surge. The oil explorer reached a deal with Ghana to resolve two tax disputes totaling $387 million (€353 million), plus penalties. This agreement eases the path for Tullow Oil to progress its refinancing plans and continue investing in key oilfields off the coast of Ghana, removing a major overhang from the company's balance sheet. In the wider London market, the FTSE 100 ended down just 0.1 per cent, showing relative resilience compared to its continental peers.

Mining Decline and US Inflation Expectations

Mining shares were among the biggest percentage losers across Europe, declining almost 5 per cent as prices for copper and gold retreated. Antofagasta dropped 8.1 per cent, Anglo American fell 5.7 per cent, and Glencore lost 4.8 per cent. UK banks also acted as drags on the FTSE 100, with HSBC Holdings down 2.7 per cent and Barclays falling 2.5 per cent. Home improvement retailer Kingfisher, owner of B&Q, slipped 4.8 per cent as weaker trading performance in France and Poland overshadowed a modest upgrade to its profit forecast.

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Across the Atlantic, the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 were lower in early afternoon trading. Investors are currently awaiting key inflation data ahead of the Federal Reserve's December meeting. Market sentiment has been complicated by recent corporate developments, including the tumble of Anthropic's shares to $76, well below its $83 initial public offering price. Despite this, a Conference Board survey indicated that US consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly two years in November. Traders are fully pricing in a quarter of a percentage point US Federal Reserve rate hike next month, with only a slim chance of a 0.5 point move.