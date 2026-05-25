European shares surge as Iran and US yield to conflict easing, Oil and gold rise

Easing of concerns over Middle East conflict drives rally in global markets, while rising expectation of US-Iran deal pressures oil prices and naggers inflation outlook.

Europe an shares opened at their highest levels in more than two months, buoyed by signs that Iran and the United States were negotiating an end to their conflict, easing concerns about inflation and a global economic slowdown .

Oil fell while precious metals rose as senior US officials gave further, positive signals on progress toward a deal with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was up 0.61 per cent at 628.93 points as of 0712 GMT, trading just shy of a record high touched in late February, just before the Middle East war erupted.

Most sectors traded higher, led by banks with a 1.7 per cent jump, while regional airlines such as Lufthansa and Air France KLM gained 4.2 per cent and 9 per cent. Gold prices rose more than 1 per cent on Monday, as optimism for a breakthrough in negotiations weakened the dollar and eased oil prices, which softened the inflation outlook. Spot gold was up 1.1 per cent at $4,559.07 per ounce, as of 0736 GMT.

While US president Donald Trump has warned that he was in no hurry to finalise a deal with Iran, investors seem to rely more on his Saturday statement that Washington and Iran had “largely negotiated” a memorandum of understanding on a peace deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stock Market Europe Iran US Economic Slowdown Inflation Forecast Oil Prices Gold Prices Diplomacy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish tourists warned to apply for crucial card 10 days before next European holidayMany people may not realise that they are entitled to an incredibly important health card that can save them a huge amount of money if they get sick or injured while travelling in the EU

Read more »

Damaging Defeats for Leinster and Ulster as European Weekend Angels for Irish RugbyBoth Leinster and Ulster struck early in their respective finals, but soon suffered chastening defeats. The heat and conditions may have suited the French sides. How do the provinces close the gap on Bordeaux, Montpellier and others from the Top 14? Nathan Johns and Gerry Thornley dissect the defeats for Leinster and Ulster on a damaging European weekend for Irish rugby.

Read more »

Dublin Central and Galway West Byelections - Success Sets Sights on European Run for Gary GannonIn Dublin Central, Janice Boylan of Sinn Féin secured her victory, while in Galway West, Seán Kyne of Fine Gael managed to outperform pre-election expectations.

Read more »

Premier League Recap: Liverpool, Man United, Bournemouth, Sunderland, Fulham Secure European FootballThe Premier League season came to a close with several teams securing their spots in European football for next season. Liverpool, Man United, Bournemouth, Sunderland, and Fulham all secured their places in the Champions League, Europa League, and Conference League respectively.

Read more »