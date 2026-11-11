European Stocks Hit Record Highs Amid Tech and Energy Gains

European equities reached new all-time highs on Wednesday, driven by strong performances from Siemens Energy, CoreWeave, and renewable firms like Greencoat Renewables.

European stock markets established fresh historical records on Wednesday, propelled by a robust rebound in energy and technology sectors. The surge in investor confidence was primarily triggered by optimistic corporate forecasts from Siemens Energy and positive financial results from US-based artificial intelligence cloud computing firm CoreWeave. These developments helped reverse recent market anxieties, creating a wave of optimism across major European exchanges.

Record-Breaking Market Performance

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7 per cent to close at 663.05, officially surpassing its previous record closing high that was set in August. This milestone underscores the renewed strength of the continental equity markets as they integrate positive signals from both domestic industrial giants and international tech leaders. The broad-based rally indicates that investors are regaining trust in the sector's growth potential after a period of volatility.

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In Dublin, the Iseq All-Share Index also contributed to the upward trend, rising marginally by 0.6 per cent to close at 15,035.08 on Wednesday. Several key Irish companies led the gains within this index, reflecting localized economic resilience. Kingspan, which had previously forecast a spike in trading profit for 2026, saw its share price rise to €99 earlier in the week before settling at a low of around €92 per share on Tuesday. By Wednesday, it emerged as one of the day's biggest gainers, climbing to €98.70, representing an increase of 1.44 per cent since the open.

Greencoat Renewables was the standout performer in the Dublin market, adding 2.1 per cent to close at €0.82. This rise followed the company's report of a €11.9 million profit for the first half of the year, validating investor expectations for sustainable energy assets. Kerry Group also registered a significant gain of near 2 per cent, with its price rising to €99.25. Conversely, Iseq-heavyweight Ryanair traded down nearly 2.5 per cent to €26 per share, despite reporting higher revenues last week. The airline's decline was attributed to lower profits during the first half of its financial year ending in September.

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Energy and Technology Sector Drivers

The primary catalyst for the broader European rally was the announcement from Siemens Energy AG, whose shares rose as much as 10 per cent. The company stated that profit margins are projected to swell to as much as 22 per cent by 2030. This optimistic outlook is driven by booming demand for gas turbines and power-grid equipment, signaling a structural shift in infrastructure investment needs across Europe. Peers in the energy sector also benefited from this sentiment, with Schneider Electric gaining 3 per cent and Legrand rising 2.2 per cent.

Transatlantic tech momentum played a critical role in lifting European indices. In New York, US stocks extended gains following better-than-expected results from CoreWeave, excitement over Anthropic's initial public offering, and a blockbuster quarter for OpenAI. CoreWeave's shares rallied by more than 25 per cent in early trading, marking its best day since June. This performance revived investor confidence in artificial intelligence after concerns about regulatory impacts following the US midterm elections had previously weighed on the Nasdaq.

Nvidia also participated in the global tech recovery, with shares rising by almost 4 per cent after shedding approximately $430 billion (€387 billion) in value over the previous two sessions. However, the chipmaker faces internal scrutiny, as the Financial Times reported that its board has hired former New York federal prosecutor Joon H Kim to conduct an internal probe into chief executive Jensen Huang's alleged relationship with a woman US intelligence believes was working as a spy for China. Despite these governance challenges, the immediate financial focus remains on the strong revenue metrics driving the AI infrastructure sector.

Divergent Performances Across Markets

While the overall trend was positive, individual company results created notable divergence within the market landscape. In London, the FTSE 100 Index closed higher, up almost 0.8 per cent at 10,835, moving closer to its own record high. Computer services company Computacenter was among the top risers, up by close to 3.9 per cent, followed by investment group Polar Capital which gained 4.7 per cent. Rising oil and metals prices further supported these gains, with BP's share price increasing 2.7 per cent and Shell rising 1.3 per cent.

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Mining firms also demonstrated strength, as Antofagasta and Glencore were each up by more than 2 per cent. Oil prices themselves rebounded following two consecutive days of losses, with Brent crude rising back above $93 a barrel and West Texas Intermediate trading near $88 a barrel. This commodity resurgence provided additional tailwinds for energy-focused portfolios across the Atlantic. Insurance company FBD Holdings fell 2 per cent in Dublin, while home builder Cairn Homes saw its share price drop 3 per cent since the open to €2.75, highlighting sector-specific pressures in housing and insurance.

In stark contrast to the energy and tech successes, Czech defence group CSG NV suffered a severe decline, falling 21 per cent to an all-time low. The firm reported revenue that missed estimates and lowered its full-year profit margin outlook, triggering a sharp sell-off. Similarly, British media company ITV slipped 3.6 per cent after warning that fourth-quarter advertising revenue could decline by up to 10 per cent. These declines illustrate that while macroeconomic indicators and major tech drivers boosted indices, specific corporate guidance failures can still lead to significant individual stock losses. On Wednesday, the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 per cent, the S&P 500 was 1.5 per cent higher and the Nasdaq rose 2 per cent, aligning closely with the positive sentiment observed in European trading hours.