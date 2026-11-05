European Stocks Rise on Mining Gains and Election Relief Despite Tech Lag

The STOXX 600 index climbs as mining and basic resources surge on strong earnings, while technology shares decline due to AI regulatory concerns following the US midterm elections.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.7 per cent to 661.99 points by 0905 GMT on Thursday, driven by robust performance in the mining sector and broad market relief following the US midterm elections. The benchmark index finished just shy of a record high, highlighting a clear divergence in investor sentiment as heavy industry outperformed the technology sector. While major regional benchmarks across Europe saw gains, the technology sector lagged significantly as traders weighed the implications of a Democratic sweep in the United States. This political shift triggered a re-evaluation of sectoral risks, particularly regarding fiscal spending and regulatory scrutiny on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Mining Sector Drives Market Gains and Record Highs

Basic resources led the rally with a 2 per cent rise, serving as the primary engine for the broader market recovery on Thursday. ArcelorMittal, the world's second-largest steel maker, was a standout performer, gaining 5 per cent after reporting core profits that exceeded analyst expectations. This strong corporate result validated investor confidence in the materials sector and contributed significantly to the 1.7 per cent gain seen in Spain's IBEX index. The surge in resource stocks reflected a positive outlook for industrial commodities, contrasting sharply with the caution observed in other high-growth sectors.

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Political Shifts Influence Fiscal and Sectoral Outlooks

Investors expressed broad relief following the Democratic victory in both houses of the US Congress, a development that prompted President Donald Trump to acknowledge the results. Market participants interpreted this outcome as a check on excessive fiscal spending, which was seen as a stabilizing factor for European banks and clean energy initiatives. There are also heightened expectations that efforts to accelerate the end of the Iran conflict could gain momentum under the new political landscape. These geopolitical and fiscal shifts have recalibrated risk appetites, favoring established industries over speculative growth assets in the short term.

Technology Sector Faces AI Regulatory Headwinds

Technology shares struggled as uncertainty prevailed regarding the global outlook for artificial intelligence development and data center construction. Concerns that increased regulatory scrutiny could slow down spending on AI infrastructure have weighed heavily on chip and semiconductor stocks. Siltronic shares shed 7.3 per cent, while chip equipment maker ASML lost 2.4 per cent and Soitec dropped by 4.8 per cent. This decline mirrored steep drops in Asian tech stocks and a 0.7 per cent fall in US Nasdaq futures, indicating a synchronized global pullback in tech valuations.

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Corporate Earnings Reveal Divergent Sectoral Strength

Thursday's trading session also featured a wave of corporate earnings that highlighted the split between struggling defense contractors and resilient consumer and renewable firms. Rheinmetall slid 16.5 per cent after cutting its 2026 sales forecast for the second time in three months, signaling difficulties in the defense sector. In contrast, renewables such as Orsted and Nordex rose 4.2 per cent and 4 per cent respectively after reporting strong financial results. Air France-KLM surged over 11 per cent by exceeding third-quarter operating profit expectations, demonstrating the robust demand in travel and aviation.

Investor Focus Shifts to Data Centers and Interest Rates

Despite the broader tech downturn, specific areas of digital infrastructure showed remarkable resilience, particularly in data center-related services. France's Legrand gained 5.5 per cent after raising its 2026 sales growth forecast for the second time this year, citing robust demand. John Plassard, head of investment strategy at Cité Gestion, noted that concerns about AI regulations are currently offset by robust investment in data centers and resilient corporate earnings. Software stocks also recovered marginally, with SAP and Dassault Systemes each gaining over 1 per cent. Investors will now turn their attention to upcoming interest rate decisions from the UK later in the day.