European Union Ireland 2026: Ministers propose hosting meetings in their local constituencies

Irish Government Ministers have presented plans to host European Presidency gatherings in their own constituencies, with several proposing to stage the events in their hometowns. This initiative would potentially bring more convenience to the attendees while providing the necessary security arrangements.

A number of Irish Government Ministers have expressed interest in hosting European Presidency gatherings in their constituencies, with several proposing to hold the events in their hometowns.

Dublin Castle will host 16 Council of Ministers meetings, as well as a gathering of EU heads of state in November. The Presidency, officially known as the European Union Ireland 2026, will focus on three pillars: competitiveness, values, and security. The effective presidency period, between July and mid-December, will also include the largest presidency event in Ireland, an informal meeting of the European Council on November 13th.

The Presidency aims to make progress on the multiannual financial framework, the EU's multi-year budget. The Presidency is also expected to have considerable security arrangements





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Irish Ministers European Presidency Ministerial Chairs City Of Dublin European Political Community Multiannual Financial Framework

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