European Union sanctions package against Israeli settlers in occupied Palestinian territories

A meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels approved a package of sanctions against a number of individual settlers behind violent attacks in occupied Palestinian territories. The package includes asset freezes and the economic blacklisting of five extremist settlers and three organizations. Sanctions were also approved against two extremist Israeli ministers, but were dropped due to opposition from several states.

European Union high representative for foreign affairs Kaja Kallas arrives for a meeting of the Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels on Monday. A meeting of the union’s 27 foreign ministers approved a package of sanctions blacklisting a number of individual settlers behind violent attacks in occupied Palestinian territories.

The sanctions package includes asset freezes and the economic blacklisting of five extremist settlers and three organisations. Sweden’s foreign minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said that while supporting sanctions on Israeli settlers, she is unsure if the required qualified majority of support existed for other measures, such as banning trade with illegal settlements built in occupied Palestinian territories.

The Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee said there had been a ‘very clear shift’ among governments towards taking action against Israel, while also appealing for a ban on illegal settlement trade. The package of measures was approved despite opposition from several states and a previous proposal to sanction two extremist Israeli ministers





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European Union Sanctions Israeli Settlers Occupied Palestinian Territories Violent Attacks Asset Freezes Economic Blacklisting Extremist Settlers Proposal To Sanction Israeli Ministers Banning Trade With Illegal Settlements Illegal Settlement Trade Irish Minister For Foreign Affairs Opposing The Proposal To Sanction Israeli Mini

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