Eurovision Song Contest 2023: Dara from Bulgaria Wins, Israel Second

Dara, representing Bulgaria with the song Bangaranga, holds up the trophy after winning the 70th Eurovision Song Contest at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on Saturday night. About 10,000 spectators watched the show at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle venue, with an expected TV audience in excess of 100 million. It was the third time the Alpine republic has hosted the event. Dara’s triumph is a first victory in the 70-year history of the song contest for Bulgaria, which only joined Eurovision in 2005 and sat out the last three editions. Controversially, Eurovision’s anniversary was celebrated without five nations who boycotted the event over the continued participation of Israel while attacks continue in Gaza. Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland all declined to participate after the EBU changed the rules around multiple votes and state-sponsored promotion of songs, but stopped short of preventing Israeli broadcaster Kan participating. Police said about 2,000 people turned out for a protest against Israel’s inclusion in Vienna’s city centre earlier on Saturday. On the night, Israel’s entry Michelle, a romantic pop song about a toxic relationship performed by Noam Bettan, came in at second place after performing strongly in the public vote. Other nations’ broadcasters voiced concerns about the Israeli government’s heavy promotion of its acts through its social media channels, leading voting rules to be changed for Vienna. This year, fans were allowed to cast 10 individual votes, down from 20 in previous years. Voting for the same act 10 times was allowed, but fans were not allowed to vote for the act representing the country they were calling from.

Dara , representing Bulgaria with the song Bangaranga , holds up the trophy after winning the 70th Eurovision Song Contest at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on Saturday night.

About 10,000 spectators watched the show at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle venue, with an expected TV audience in excess of 100 million. It was the third time the Alpine republic has hosted the event. Dara’s triumph is a first victory in the 70-year history of the song contest for Bulgaria, which only joined Eurovision in 2005 and sat out the last three editions.

Controversially, Eurovision’s anniversary was celebrated without five nations who boycotted the event over the continued participation of Israel while attacks continue in Gaza. Ireland, Spain, the Netherlands, Slovenia, and Iceland all declined to participate after the EBU changed the rules around multiple votes and state-sponsored promotion of songs, but stopped short of preventing Israeli broadcaster Kan participating. Police said about 2,000 people turned out for a protest against Israel’s inclusion in Vienna’s city centre earlier on Saturday.

On the night, Israel’s entry Michelle, a romantic pop song about a toxic relationship performed by Noam Bettan, came in at second place after performing strongly in the public vote. Other nations’ broadcasters voiced concerns about the Israeli government’s heavy promotion of its acts through its social media channels, leading voting rules to be changed for Vienna. This year, fans were allowed to cast 10 individual votes, down from 20 in previous years.

Voting for the same act 10 times was allowed, but fans were not allowed to vote for the act representing the country they were calling from





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Eurovision Song Contest Dara Bulgaria Bangaranga Vienna Wiener Stadthalle Israel Noam Bettan Michelle Romania Alexandra Capitanescu Australia Eclipse Delta Goodrem Austria JJ 2023 70Th 516 343 296 100 Million 2 000 Protest Israel’S Inclusion Vienna’S City Centre Anti-Booing Technology Multiple Votes State-Sponsored Promotion Of Songs Heavy Promotion Of Its Acts Social Media Channels Voting Rules Fans Act Representing The Country They Were Calling Public Vote Strongly Trophy Song Contest History Joined Eurovision Sat Out The Last Three Editions Boycotted The Event Attacks Continue In Gaza Irish Broadcaster Spanish Broadcaster Netherlands Broadcaster Slovenian Broadcaster Icelandic Broadcaster EBU Kan Multiple Votes State-Sponsored Promotion Of Songs Heavy Promotion Of Its Acts Social Media Channels Voting Rules Fans Act Representing The Country They Were Calling Public Vote Strongly Trophy Song Contest History Joined Eurovision Sat Out The Last Three Editions Boycotted The Event Attacks Continue In Gaza Irish Broadcaster Spanish Broadcaster Netherlands Broadcaster Slovenian Broadcaster Icelandic Broadcaster EBU Kan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Eurovision winner hits out at participation of Israel over Gaza crisisCharlie McGettigan won Eurovision in 1994 when, alongside Paul Harrington, he performed 'Rock 'n' Roll Kids'

Read more »

Eurovision boycott targets behaviour of the Israeli governmentJustice and a state for the Palestinian people of Israel/Palestine will probably only be achieved by outside pressure

Read more »

UK's former health minister calls EU decision 'catastrophic mistake' in leadership contestFormer UK minister for health tells conference that Britain's decision to leave EU was 'a catastrophic mistake' in any leadership contest, urging Starmer to set a timetable for his departure. He said the UK should seek to rejoin the bloc.

Read more »

Bulgarian Diva Dara Sends Eurovision Song Contest Home With Baggy Berghain CatchphraseBulgarian contestant Dara wins the 70th Eurovision song contest with the hit 'Bangaranga', marking a victory amidst separate national boycotts and notable absences like Ireland, Spain, Iceland, Slovenia and the Netherlands.

Read more »