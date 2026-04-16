EV Searches Surge Amidst Geopolitical Tensions; Smart Driving Habits Offer Significant Savings

Searches for electric vehicles on DoneDeal have seen an unprecedented surge of 125 percent following the outbreak of the US-Iranian war, indicating a strong consumer pivot towards greener alternatives in the face of rising fuel costs and geopolitical uncertainty. Concurrently, interest in diesel models has plummeted by 19.5 percent, while hybrid searches have seen a notable increase of 42.9 percent. Despite this shift, DoneDeal emphasizes that for the majority of drivers who are not yet ready to switch vehicles, simple modifications to driving behavior can yield substantial savings on fuel, potentially up to €300 annually. Experts highlight that adopting smoother acceleration, anticipating braking, and ensuring proper tyre inflation can significantly reduce fuel consumption. Removing unnecessary weight from vehicles, such as roof racks and clutter in the boot, also plays a crucial role in optimizing fuel efficiency, with a rooftop cargo box potentially decreasing fuel economy by as much as 25 percent on motorways. Furthermore, strategic journey planning to avoid peak traffic congestion and maintaining a consistent speed on highways are recommended as effective methods to combat rising fuel expenses. With the current price of diesel at €2.18 per litre, a full 50-litre tank now costs a significant €109, making the cumulative savings from efficient driving habits, estimated to be around €300 per year, a compelling proposition for Irish motorists.

The geopolitical landscape, particularly the recent escalation of the US-Iranian conflict, has profoundly impacted consumer behavior in the automotive market, driving an extraordinary surge in interest for electric vehicles (EVs). Data from DoneDeal reveals a staggering 125 percent increase in searches for EVs since the conflict began. This dramatic rise suggests a growing awareness and desire among consumers to transition away from traditional combustion-engine vehicles, likely spurred by concerns over fuel price volatility and a broader aspiration for energy independence.

In stark contrast, searches for diesel vehicles have experienced a significant downturn, dropping by 19.5 percent over the same period. This decline underscores a shifting market preference, with consumers actively disengaging from fossil fuel-dependent options.

Hybrid vehicle searches, meanwhile, have shown a healthy increase of 42.9 percent, indicating that these vehicles also represent a viable and attractive intermediary step for those not yet fully committing to a pure EV.

This trend is further amplified by ongoing concerns about the war in the Middle East, which continues to cast a shadow over global economic stability and energy supplies.

However, DoneDeal's research also points to a crucial realization for the majority of car owners: significant savings can be achieved without the immediate necessity of purchasing a new vehicle.

Experts have identified simple yet effective changes in driving habits that can lead to considerable reductions in fuel expenditure.

For an individual traveling approximately 17,000 kilometers annually, these behavioral adjustments could translate into savings of up to €300 per year, a figure that holds considerable weight given current fuel prices.

The core of these recommendations lies in adopting a more mindful and progressive approach to driving. This includes practicing smooth, gradual acceleration and anticipating braking, techniques that can reduce fuel consumption by as much as 15 percent in real-world driving scenarios.

These methods are not just theoretical; they represent practical applications of efficient driving principles that directly impact the fuel gauge.

Furthermore, the often-overlooked aspect of tyre pressure has been highlighted as a critical factor in fuel efficiency. Running tyres at a pressure 10 percent below the manufacturer's recommended level can increase annual fuel consumption by up to 4 percent. This seemingly minor deviation is equivalent to essentially giving away a full tank of petrol each year for free, a substantial cost that is easily avoidable with regular checks and proper inflation.

Beyond driving technique and tyre maintenance, vehicle load also plays a significant role. The presence of roof racks and accumulated clutter in the boot are identified as silent but persistent fuel thieves. A roof-top cargo box, for instance, can negatively impact fuel economy by up to 25 percent when driving at motorway speeds. This significant drag effect means that the convenience of extra storage comes at a considerable price at the pump.

The researchers noted that many Irish drivers regularly transport heavy items such as golf clubs, tools, and other equipment throughout the year without fully accounting for the cumulative financial impact, especially with current elevated pump prices.

Beyond vehicle modifications and maintenance, journey planning emerges as another powerful tool for enhancing fuel efficiency. The advice is to plan routes and times to avoid peak-hour congestion and stop-start traffic, which are notoriously inefficient for fuel consumption. Maintaining a steady and appropriate speed on motorways is also emphasized as having an outsized positive effect on reducing fuel usage. These strategic decisions in when and how to travel can lead to significant savings.

To illustrate the financial implications, filling a 50-litre diesel tank at the current price of €2.18 per litre now costs a substantial €109. Therefore, the difference between efficient and inefficient driving habits over the course of a year can indeed amount to a saving of up to €300, a sum that is highly significant for household budgets.

Paddy Comyn from DoneDeal Cars commented on this dual response from Irish drivers. He observed that those with the means are actively transitioning to EVs and hybrids at a pace rarely witnessed on their platform. Simultaneously, for the larger segment of the population who remain in conventional combustion-engine vehicles, the message is clear: substantial financial savings are attainable right now through simple alterations in driving habits. He further emphasized that a saving of up to €300 per year is not a trivial amount; at current fuel prices, it equates to approximately three full tanks of diesel, highlighting the tangible financial benefits of adopting more efficient driving practices





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