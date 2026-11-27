Kerry midfielder Evan Boyle signs a Category B rookie contract with the Richmond Tigers, joining four other Kerry players in the AFL.

Kerry GAA has lost another young talent to the Australian Football League after Evan Boyle committed to the Richmond Tigers. The U20 All-Ireland winning midfielder officially signed a Category B rookie contract with the club, marking a significant shift in the local sporting landscape. Boyle's decision brings the total number of Kerry players currently competing in the AFL to five, solidifying the county's unique connection to the sport across the globe.

Evan Boyle Joins Richmond Tigers Roster

Evan Boyle becomes the fifth Kerry native to play professionally in Australia, following in the footsteps of established names in the league. His addition to the Richmond Tigers squad increases the Kerry presence in the AFL to five players, a statistic that highlights the increasing popularity of the sport among Gaelic athletes. The other Kerry players currently in the league are Mark O'Connor with Geelong, Cillian Burke also with Geelong, Rob Monohan at Carlton, and Ben Murphy with the Brisbane Lions. Boyle's signing follows earlier reports that he and Carlow's John Phiri were both in contention for a place with Richmond after impressing scouts during an event last August.

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Scouting Combine and Player Attributes

The path to Richmond began during a scouting combine held in Athlone last August, where both Boyle and Phiri demonstrated their abilities to national recruiters. Richmond National Recruiting Manager Rhy Gieschen provided specific details on why Boyle was selected for the rookie contract during an appearance on the official Talking Tigers podcast. Gieschen noted that Boyle stands 189cm tall, a physical attribute that makes him a valuable asset as a tall back and an effective runner on the field. The recruiter also highlighted that Boyle had handled the football more frequently than his competitor, resulting in a more advanced kicking technique and a professional approach to training.

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Boyle's Path to Professional Football

Boyle's journey to the AFL involved navigating the competitive landscape of Gaelic football at the youth level before transitioning to professional rules. He was invited into the extended Kerry senior panel at the conclusion of the U20 campaign, yet he never made a competitive appearance for the county team. In contrast, his rival John Phiri had already secured senior experience with Carlow, including a league campaign that resulted in a Division Four title and participation in the Leinster senior championship this year. Despite Phiri's senior experience, Richmond ultimately chose Boyle, with Rhy Gieschen citing Boyle's prior training sessions with existing AFL players from Kerry as a beneficial factor in his integration.

Kerry GAA Community Reactions

The departure of Boyle is expected to generate discontent within the Kerry GAA community, where high-profile figures have expressed frustration over the recruitment of local talent. The harvesting of the county's finest young players by foreign leagues has angered many supporters and administrators who view the AFL as a drain on domestic sporting resources. Boyle's move adds to a growing list of departures that includes previous signees like Mark O'Connor, Cillian Burke, Rob Monohan, and Ben Murphy. The tension between traditional Gaelic football aspirations and the allure of professional opportunities in Australia continues to shape the narrative of Kerry's sporting future, with Boyle's signing serving as the latest chapter in this ongoing debate.