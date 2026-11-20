Home-builder Evara secures a 38-hectare site in Naas for up to €66.5 million. The acquisition adds 1,000 homes to the pipeline, boosting the total to 8,000 projects in the Greater Dublin Area.

Home-builder Evara has agreed to a significant land acquisition deal valued at up to €66.5 million for a 38-hectare (95-acre) site in Naas, County Kildare. This strategic purchase adds the potential for approximately 1,000 new residential homes to the developer's current portfolio.

The agreement significantly expands Evara's total development pipeline to 8,000 homes across the Greater Dublin Area.

Site Location And Valuation Details

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The acquired land is strategically positioned near the Sallins railway station within an established residential zone linked to Naas town centre. The site sits in close proximity to major corporate operations, including Pfizer, Diageo, Kerry Group, and Amazon facilities. These employers provide strong local economic drivers for the proposed housing development. The lands are currently owned by Millennium Falcon Limited, a firm directed by Owen Curtin and Raymond Conlan. Owen Curtin previously sold medical device distributor Healthcare 21 for €245 million in 2021. While Evara has not disclosed the exact purchase price, industry estimates place the value between €57 million and €66.5 million. This valuation is based on current market rates for zoned residential land in the area, which range from €600,000 to €700,000 per acre.

Strategic Importance For Evara Growth

Evara Chief Executive Michael Hynes described the Naas acquisition as a strategically important move for the company's expansion plans. He emphasized that Naas offers exceptional connectivity to Dublin, superb amenities, and strong employment opportunities. The scale of the site allows Evara to contribute meaningfully to the area's future growth and the creation of a new residential neighbourhood. This deal follows other large transactions completed by Evara this year, including purchases in Ratoath, County Meath, and Newbridge, County Kildare. These combined sites have the potential to deliver an additional 2,000 homes, further solidifying the company's market position.

Planning Conditions And Timeline

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The completion of the land deal is conditional on Kildare County Council finalizing plans for the Naas Northwest Quadrant master plan. The council is expected to complete this comprehensive planning framework in 2027. This condition ensures that the development aligns with broader regional infrastructure and zoning requirements. Evara has historically demonstrated robust delivery capabilities, having completed nearly 1,000 homes last year across multiple Dublin locations. These projects included sites in Portmarnock, Adamstown, Clonburris, Saggart, Kilternan, and Cherrywood.

Financial Performance And Future Targets

Evara reported significant financial growth in the previous year, with revenues doubling to €256 million. This figure represents a sharp increase from the €126 million turnover recorded in the prior year. The company was formerly known as Quintain until it rebranded in 2025. The rebranding coincided with a €200 million investment from Texas-based fund TPG Real Estate, which acquired a majority stake in the developer. Following this investment, Evara announced plans to increase its annual housing output to 1,500 homes. The company is currently on track to deliver approximately 1,350 homes this year.

Expansion Strategy And Landowner Outreach

Michael Hynes stated that Evara remains actively exploring opportunities to develop residential land at scale across Ireland. The company is specifically inviting landowners who wish to bring forward development projects to engage with them. Evara highlighted its expertise, capital reserves, and delivery capability as key advantages for potential partners. This includes assisting with the planning process for lands that are not yet zoned for housing. The Naas acquisition exemplifies the company's commitment to securing large-scale sites in high-growth areas with strong transport links.