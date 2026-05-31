Eve Hewson Sparks Oscar Buzz with Role in Steven Spielberg's Sci-Fi Film 'Disclosure Day'

Irish actress Eve Hewson is earning early Oscar predictions for her role in Steven Spielberg's new sci-fi film 'Disclosure Day', starring alongside Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo.

Eve Hewson , the 34-year-old Irish actress, is generating significant Oscar buzz for her role in Steven Spielberg 's upcoming sci-fi film ' Disclosure Day '. Early screenings have drawn rave reviews from critics, prompting bookmaker Ladbrokes to list her at 10/1 odds for a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

Hewson joins an ensemble cast featuring Emily Blunt, Colin Firth, and Colman Domingo, marking her first collaboration with the legendary director. The film, described as a thought-provoking exploration of memory and identity, is already being hailed as one of Spielberg's most ambitious projects in years. Hewson's career spans over two decades, with standout performances in Netflix's 'Behind Her Eyes', the limited series 'The Perfect Couple', and the musical drama 'Flora and Son'.

Her ability to portray complex emotional depth has drawn comparisons to previous Irish Oscar winners, including Kerry native Jessie Buckley, who won Best Actress for 'Hamnet' in March 2025, and Cork's Cillian Murphy, who took home Best Actor in 2024. Industry insiders suggest that 'Disclosure Day' could be Hewson's breakthrough moment, positioning her alongside these acclaimed actors.

A Spielberg movie adding to her back catalogue, and it appears she could be in Oscar contention when the season rolls around, noted a Ladbrokes spokesperson. Irish fans are particularly hopeful, given the recent success of Irish talent in Hollywood. With its February 2026 release date, Hewson will need to sustain momentum through awards season, but early indicators are promising.

The film's combination of visionary storytelling and a stellar cast makes it a strong contender across multiple categories, with Hewson's performance being singled out as a potential highlight





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