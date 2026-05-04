Everton and Manchester City Share Thrilling 3-3 Draw

A late goal from Jeremy Doku rescued a point for Manchester City against a resilient Everton side, but the draw leaves City trailing Premier League leaders Arsenal by five points.

Manchester City ’s pursuit of the Premier League title encountered a significant setback as they were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw against Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium .

Despite a late surge capped by a stunning stoppage-time equaliser from Jeremy Doku, the dropped points could prove costly in their chase of league leaders Arsenal. The match was a tale of two halves, with City dominating the first period and taking the lead through Doku’s expertly curled shot.

However, Everton emerged from the break with renewed vigour, scoring three goals in a whirlwind 14-minute spell courtesy of a brace from substitute Thierno Barry and a header from Jake O’Brien. City, reeling from the sudden shift in momentum, responded swiftly through Erling Haaland, setting the stage for a dramatic finale.

The game appeared to be slipping away from Pep Guardiola’s side, but Doku’s late heroics salvaged a point, denying Everton manager David Moyes a historic first victory over his long-time rival. The draw leaves City trailing Arsenal by five points, with only one game in hand, intensifying the pressure as the season reaches its climax. The first half saw Manchester City largely dictating the tempo, pinning Everton back in their own half for extended periods.

They created several promising opportunities, with Rayan Cherki notably blasting over the bar and having another effort saved by Jordan Pickford. Antoine Semenyo also tested the Everton defence with a drive wide, while Erling Haaland was thwarted by a well-timed challenge from James Garner. Despite Everton’s defensive efforts, they struggled to gain a foothold in the game, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Beto having shots blocked by Abdukodir Khusanov.

City’s dominance finally paid off just before halftime when Cherki’s controlled pass found Doku, who unleashed a magnificent curling shot that nestled into the top corner, giving Pickford no chance. The goal seemed to put City in a commanding position, but the second half would witness a remarkable turnaround from the hosts. Everton, initially slow to start, began to find their rhythm, with Beto coming close and Dewsbury-Hall driving over after a Marc Guehi error.

Iliman Ndiaye also forced a save from Gianluigi Donnarumma, before squandering a golden opportunity by shooting straight at the keeper following a mistake by Matheus Nunes. These warning signs were unfortunately ignored by City, and they were soon to pay the price. The second half witnessed a stunning collapse from Manchester City, as Everton capitalised on defensive vulnerabilities to turn the game on its head.

The turning point came when a weak backpass from Marc Guehi was intercepted by Thierno Barry, who calmly slotted the ball past Donnarumma to level the score. Despite initial protests from City regarding a potential offside, the goal stood, igniting the Everton faithful. The momentum continued to swing in Everton’s favour as Jake O’Brien rose highest to powerfully head home a corner from James Garner, giving the hosts the lead.

Barry then doubled Everton’s advantage, benefiting from a deflection off a Rohl shot to find the back of the net. City, visibly shaken, responded immediately from the kickoff, with Haaland displaying his clinical finishing with a delicate lob over Pickford.

However, despite the quick response, City struggled to regain control of the game, with Donnarumma even venturing forward for set-pieces in a desperate attempt to salvage a result. In the end, it was Jeremy Doku who delivered the late drama, scoring his second goal of the night with a stunning strike from distance, securing a draw for City but simultaneously handing a significant advantage to Arsenal in the title race.

The match was a captivating display of resilience and determination from both sides, but ultimately, the dropped points leave City facing an uphill battle in their quest for Premier League glory





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Manchester City Everton Premier League Jeremy Doku Erling Haaland Thierno Barry Football Hill Dickinson Stadium

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Alex Ferguson Hospitalized Ahead of Manchester United vs Liverpool GameFormer Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson was taken to hospital from Old Trafford before Sunday's Premier League match against Liverpool. Reports indicate he was conscious and underwent precautionary checks.

Read more »

Manchester United Qualify for Champions League, Earn £15.7m WindfallManchester United have secured Champions League qualification with a victory over Liverpool, earning a significant financial boost and finishing at least fifth in the Premier League. Michael Carrick's team overcame a second-half comeback to secure the win, with Kobbie Mainoo scoring the decisive goal. Carrick emphasized the need to maintain ambition and continue striving for higher league finishes.

Read more »

Manchester United edge Liverpool in thrilling Premier League clashManchester United secured a 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford, with Kobbie Mainoo scoring the decisive goal in the 75th minute. Despite conceding a 2-0 lead, United's win confirmed their return to the Champions League next season. The match saw early goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but Liverpool fought back with goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo. Michael Carrick's side ultimately prevailed, marking their first league double over Liverpool in a decade.

Read more »

Child hospitalised after swimming pool incident at Manchester leisure centreA child was hospitalised following a swimming pool incident at Hyde Leisure Centre on Sunday afternoon, with emergency services responding to the scene

Read more »

Conjoined Twins Share Health Concerns and Debunk Myths About Their LivesCarmen and Lupita Andrade, conjoined twins, discuss potential mobility issues in their 40s due to spinal degradation and address common misconceptions about their relationship and lives.

Read more »

Credit unions eye 10% mortgage market share as competition growsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »