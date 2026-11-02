Everton Defeat Newcastle United 1-0 With Thierno Barry Goal

Thierno Barry scored the winning goal as Everton secured a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United at St James' Park, marking a second loss for Newcastle in five days under new management Matthias Jaissle.

Everton secured a decisive 1-0 victory against Newcastle United at St James' Park, with Thierno Barry scoring the match-winning goal in the 49th minute. The result marks a second defeat for Newcastle in just five days, intensifying scrutiny on new head coach Matthias Jaissle and the struggling squad. Jack Grealish, currently suspended for breaching club discipline, faces an uphill battle to regain his starting position for David Moyes's side, which has performed effectively without him. Newcastle's frustration grew as the match progressed, culminating in a late red card that sealed their fate against a resilient Everton team. The defeat leaves supporters questioning the direction of the club under Jaissle's tenure, especially following a summer of significant player departures and tactical transitions. Everton's clean sheet and efficient counter-attacking display highlighted the defensive vulnerabilities that Newcastle must address to avoid slipping into the relegation zone.

Barry Goal Decides Match At St James Park

The decisive moment arrived early in the second half when a mistake by Newcastle goalkeeper Lukas Hornicek gifted the ball to Thierno Barry. Tyrique George delivered a shot from the left that squirmed under Hornicek's body, allowing Barry to tap the ball into the empty net. This goal proved to be the difference in a tightly contested match, showcasing the defensive lapses that have plagued Newcastle this season. The home team had given away a number of soft goals throughout the campaign, and Jaissle was clearly unhappy with how easily Everton exploited these errors. The goal shifted the momentum significantly, forcing Newcastle to chase the game despite having numerical parity on the pitch for most of the second half. Everton subsequently pressed for a second goal, creating a tense atmosphere as the home side struggled to break down the visitors' defense. The visitors managed to hold their lead with tactical discipline, ensuring that their efforts in the first half translated into a valuable three points away from home.

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Matthias Jaissle Faces Rising Pressure At Newcastle

Newcastle fans had already voiced their dissatisfaction with Matthias Jaissle's performance following a 3-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Everton last Thursday. The hostility was evident before the match, with most of the 7,732 traveling supporters heading for the exits by the time Jaissle stepped onto the pitch at Hill Dickinson Stadium to acknowledge their support. The pressure on the new coach is mounting, particularly after a summer that saw the departures of key players such as Bruno Guimarães, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Kieran Trippier. Eddie Howe, the previous head coach, set a high benchmark during his first four years at St James' Park, making the transition even more challenging for his successor. Jaissle's 11th-hour arrival at the club has complicated efforts to build a cohesive unit, and he is expected to seek reinforcements in the January transfer window. The squad's lack of cohesion was apparent in their inability to control the midfield or create clear-cut chances against a well-organized Everton defense. Supporters remain unconvinced by the current tactical approach, with many questioning whether the team can improve enough to compete in the upper half of the table. The summer of transition has left the team fragmented, and the early signs suggest that significant changes are needed to restore confidence among the fanbase.

Jack Grealish Suspended As Everton Return Branthwaite

Jack Grealish's absence from the squad was due to a breach of club discipline, specifically missing a training session without permission. The winger, who was not involved in the previous cup game between the two sides, remains sidelined, raising questions about his future in David Moyes's starting lineup. Meanwhile, Everton welcomed back defender Jarrad Branthwaite, who had missed two games due to concussion protocols. His return strengthened the back line, providing stability against Newcastle's attacking threats. Harvey Barnes, a key player for Newcastle, attempted to influence the game from the left wing, cutting inside onto his favored right foot on multiple occasions. However, he failed to capitalize on the space he created, and his efforts did not result in any significant goalscoring opportunities. Joelinton also had a chance to break the deadlock, but his shot was blocked by James Tarkowski during a spell of Newcastle pressure. The first half hour was described as scrappy, with neither team convincing on the ball. Frustration bubbled beneath the surface at St James' Park, where the usual cauldron atmosphere was muted due to the lack of clear attacking play. Jordan Pickford, Everton's goalkeeper, was rarely troubled in the first 45 minutes, while Lukas Hornicek in the Newcastle goal faced minimal pressure until the mistake that led to Barry's goal.

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Tactics And Substitutions Shape Second Half Action

Everton made tactical adjustments to maintain their lead, bringing on Yoane Wissa and Sean Steur in place of Joe Willock and Nico González. Steur, who had enjoyed a promising start to life at St James' Park following his move from Ajax, had found himself on the bench in recent games, puzzling some supporters. The introduction of fresh legs allowed Everton to control the tempo and defend their advantage more effectively. Harvey Barnes delivered another dangerous ball from the left, which Anthony Elanga met at the back post. The ball rolled along the line but did not fully cross it, allowing Everton to clear the danger. Despite the home crowd's growing vocal support on Level 7, Newcastle's performance in the final third lacked conviction. Matthias Jaissle attempted to change the dynamic by sending on Jacob Murphy and Jacob Ramsey for the last 15 minutes of the match. However, the home team found themselves pinned back by an energized Everton side that posed a constant threat on the break. Half chances came and went for Newcastle, but they were unable to convert their possession into meaningful goals. The visitors' defensive resilience was commendable, absorbing pressure and looking dangerous on counter-attacks. The match highlighted the disparity in intensity and execution between the two sides, with Everton demonstrating superior tactical awareness.

Newcastle Hopes Dashed By Ramsey Red Card

Newcastle's hopes of finding a late equalizer were all but extinguished when Jacob Ramsey was sent off in stoppage time for two yellow cards. The red card left Newcastle with 10 men for the final moments of the game, effectively sealing the 1-0 victory for Everton. The decision adds to the growing concerns about Newcastle's discipline and their ability to compete against top-tier opposition. Some home fans are now questioning how high this team can finish above the Premier League's relegation zone, given the persistent issues at both ends of the pitch. The defeat leaves Matthias Jaissle with a difficult task to address these weaknesses before what looks like a challenging winter. The team's lack of depth and cohesion was exposed once again, raising fears about their survival prospects. The result serves as a stark reminder of the work that needs to be done, both tactically and in terms of squad building. As the season progresses, the pressure on Jaissle will only increase if the team fails to show consistent improvement. The fans' disappointment is palpable, and the club must respond swiftly to regain their standing in the league. Everton, on the other hand, will view this victory as a confidence-boosting performance that demonstrates their ability to compete against strong opponents.