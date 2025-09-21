Everything Will Swallow You: A Review of Tom Cox's New Novel

A captivating review of Tom Cox's novel, Everything Will Swallow You, exploring its themes of time, memory, and the beauty found in human connection. The book centers around Eric, an antique dealer with a passion for music, taking readers on a journey through his life and the landscapes that shape him. The review highlights the novel's use of time, its unique perspective on history, and its poignant portrayal of relationships.

Published on September 20, 2025, at 15:27, Tom Cox 's novel, Everything Will Swallow You , captivates readers from the very beginning. The story opens with an intriguing detail that immediately sparks curiosity, drawing the reader into the narrative with its enigmatic charm. This subtle element, however, is unfortunately revealed prematurely in the book's marketing material, which highlights a key theme explored within the novel.

The core of the story centers around Eric, a man in his sixties who makes a living by dealing in antiques, old books, and, most notably, vintage LPs. Eric sees his business as providing 'small slices of history,' and his deep affection for music and its connection to the past is presented with both warmth and humor. Readers are taken along on Eric's journey, experiencing the thrill of house clearances, the excitement of car-boot sales, and the vibrant atmosphere of various markets. The narrative expertly interweaves the present with the past, taking readers on a journey through Eric's life and the rich tapestry of memories that define him, creating a sense of timelessness. This is exemplified by the gradual revelation of the year within specific episodes, which contributes to the reader's experience of being detached from the constraints of chronological order. The story further reinforces this notion with glimpses into the future, such as the poignant mention of a beloved bookstore that will eventually close, replaced by a less community-focused business. Everything Will Swallow You establishes a sense that all times exist simultaneously, emphasizing the interconnectedness of the present and the past, a perspective that mirrors the character's views about objects and the narratives they contain





