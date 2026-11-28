Ewa Pajor, Barcelona striker and Poland captain, overcomes injury and eye disease to lead her nation to its first-ever World Cup, aiming to secure a historic victory in the upcoming tournament.

Barcelona star and Poland national team captain Ewa Pajor stands on the precipice of history, leading her country toward its first-ever FIFA World Cup appearance. The Polish squad faces a critical hurdle against Ireland under the guidance of manager Carla Ward, who recently praised Pajor as one of the world's elite strikers alongside Arsenal's Bunny Shaw. This match represents a monumental opportunity for Poland to cement its place in global football history, driven by a leader whose talent was recognized almost two decades ago.

Early Recognition of Extraordinary Talent

Nina Palaton, now the manager of the Polish national team, identified Ewa Pajor's genius during a youth training session at Medyk Konin nearly twenty years ago. Pajor arrived at a practice two years above her chronological age, appearing as a tiny girl with a ball that seemed larger than herself. Palaton recalled being stunned by Pajor's speed, coordination, and ball movement, noting that the older players could not handle her technical superiority.

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Impressed by this display, Palaton immediately contacted the club president to secure the player, describing her as a "Galactico" and the start of a special journey. This early intervention marked the beginning of a developmental arc that would see Pajor transform from a rural farm girl into the cornerstone of European football. Her childhood was spent practicing against a barn wall on a family farm near Uniejów, a small town in central Poland where she often helped her parents on the land.

Overcoming Severe Health and Physical Setbacks

Pajor's rise through the ranks was marked by significant resilience after she joined Medyk Konin at age eleven. Despite suffering intense homesickness after leaving her family for a club an hour away, she became the youngest player to feature in Poland's top league at fifteen years and 133 days. She scored two goals on her debut and went on to net 64 goals in 60 league games before signing with German club VfL Wolfsburg at eighteen.

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Her career faced a severe threat in 2017 when she was diagnosed with keratoconus, a degenerative eye condition that blurred her vision to as low as ten percent in one eye. Two surgeries and adaptive contact lenses stabilized her condition, allowing her to continue. She later endured two serious knee injuries, using the recovery time to refine her psychology by working with the same psychologist as Polish tennis star Iga Świątek.

Barcelona Success and Individual Accolades

After achieving Champions League glory with Wolfsburg, Pajor moved to Barcelona in a then-record transfer fee of €400,000. She scored 43 goals in her debut season, winning the Gerd Müller Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d'Or ceremony. Although European success eluded her initially, she finally secured Champions League victory in the 2025/26 season, top-scoring with 11 goals and delivering a decisive performance in a 4-0 win against Lyon.

Her recent statistics are formidable, recording 33 goals and seven assists in her latest campaign. This performance secured second place in the Ballon d'Or rankings behind Alexia Putellas. Her consistent output has established her as a complete centre-forward, possessing all the technical elements required to dominate defensive lines and create opportunities for her teammates.

Breaking Records and Leading Poland Forward

Pajor holds the status of the leading goalscorer in Polish football history with 73 goals in 112 appearances, a record she broke in 2022. She was instrumental in guiding Poland to their first-ever major tournament, Euro 2025, scoring a 94th-minute winner to secure a 2-0 aggregate victory over Austria in Vienna. Her leadership and finishing ability remain the primary weapons for a team desperate to make its World Cup debut.

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Ireland manager Carla Ward has publicly acknowledged Pajor's supremacy, stating that she has no weaknesses and is a top professional who drags defenders out of position with her movement. As the match against Ireland approaches, Pajor carries the hopes of her nation, aiming to convert her individual brilliance into collective historical success for Polish football.