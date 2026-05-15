Ex-Two-Time UFC Lightweight Champion Expected to Face Max Holloway at UFC 329

According to Ariel Helwani, MMA journalist, Conor McGregor, the ex-two time UFC lightweight champion, is expected to face Max Holloway at UFC 329 during International Fight Week in July. The fight is virtually finalized with a few circumstances yet to occur. The goal line refers to a state where a final match is close to being announced.

father suffered a heart attack in May 2024 and was taken to the Hermitage Clinic where he underwent surgery to have a stent inserted.in five years this summer.

The ex-two weight champion is expected to face Max Holloway at UFC 329 during International Fight Week in July. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani stated earlier this week that the fight is very close to being announced. He said, 'I was the first person to tell you Conor was coming back. I was the first person to tell you that it's going to be Conor versus Max.

' He also added, 'Something awful has to happen for this fight not to come to fruition on July 11th, but as of right now, there is none of that. It is not in signed, but they're at the goal line. They haven't scored the touchdown.





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UFC 329 Max Holloway Conor Mcgregor Ariel Helwani

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