Excited About New Format The Neighbourhood

You’ve had an expansive career and have hosted everything from your own chat show to Eurovision – what excited you and appealed to you most about The Neighbourhood?

What I loved about The Neighbourhood is it properly is a new format. It’s not something meets something else, it’s not - it’s like this, but that. I really thought I hadn’t seen this show before. It leans into our curiosity about what’s behind closed doors and there’s something really compelling and addictive about seeing the way the existing households interact with each other.

I thought I’d watch that - and I’d never want to work on something I wouldn’t watch. I thought - this show would hook me! We’ve seen reality competitions in jungles and on islands, but The Neighbourhood brings the drama to a literal front door. How does this feel different to reality and entertainment formats we might have seen before?

Because it is ‘The Neighbourhood’ we can all relate because unless you’re very, very rich you probably have neighbours! We all - even if you don’t necessarily want to - you get drawn into those everyday dramas





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