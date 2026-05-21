Exciting Offer On Table For Conors McGregor If He Ever Leaves The UFC

Conor McGregor has recently announced his return to the UFC for a fight on July 11th. If he ever leaves the organisation, Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, a promotional event featuring Paul's two main rivals - Mike Tyson and Ronda Rousey, could be a potential landing spot. Nakisa Bidarin, co-founder of MVP, expressed his enthusiasm for working with McGregor if the Irish fighter were to become a free agent.

The Irishman returns to the UFC in a few weeks, but should he ever depart that organisation, an exciting offer sits on the table. Despite laying up for the guts of three years and almost facing Michael Chandler in 2024 with a foot ailment but having to pull out just two weeks before the bout, Conor McGregor is now back and ready to fight on July 11th at UFC 329.

Although there have been many agreements and disagreements between the Irishman and the UFC, they do seem to be more cordial these days. A potential landing spot for McGregor if he goes solo is Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP). The co-founder of MVP, Nakisa Bidarin, expressed his enthusiasm for working with McGregor, even stating an offer would be made if the day comes that he is a free agent.

This offer seems quite fanciful at this point, but Paul and his promotion have previously managed to bring UFC legends like Mike Tyson and Ronda Rousey out of retirement. As for now, Max Holloway is the one who will be trying to put his hand over McGregor's shoulder in his comeback fight





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