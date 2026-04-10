Exhumation of Leitrim Farmer Liam Farrell Begins Cold Case Review Into 2020 Death

The body of Liam Farrell, an 87-year-old Leitrim farmer, has been exhumed as part of a cold case review into his death in 2020. The exhumation, conducted at Cloonmorris Cemetery, Bornacoola, Co Leitrim, aims to uncover the truth surrounding his suspicious death. The family believes he was assaulted and are seeking justice.

The body of Liam Farrell , an 87-year-old Leitrim farmer, has been exhumed from Cloonmorris Cemetery in Bornacoola, Co Leitrim as part of a cold case review into his death in 2020. The exhumation, which began at 8 am on Friday, was conducted by the Technical Bureau and concluded just before 11 am. Two unmarked Garda vehicles then escorted a private ambulance carrying his remains to Dublin, where a forensic postmortem examination will be conducted.

The review stems from the circumstances surrounding Farrell's suspicious death, which occurred over six years ago. Farrell was found by family members on January 12th, 2020, at the back door of his home, with injuries his family believes were the result of an assault. His death initially did not include a forensic postmortem examination. This delay has fueled the family's quest for answers and justice, leading to the current exhumation and renewed investigation. The investigation is being led by the Serious Crime Review Team, who took over in October, and are now interviewing witnesses in the Roosky area, including those who were interviewed during the original investigation. \Speaking to the media at the cemetery entrance, Willie Farrell, one of Liam's three sons, described the journey to have the exhumation completed as arduous, spanning six years. He emphasized the family's determination to uncover the truth about their father's death. 'The next chapter is going to be revealed. We don’t have a magic ball but we’re not going to give up. We have to find out the truth about what happened our father that night,' Willie Farrell stated. The family believes the cold case team is taking the investigation seriously. 'We’re looking for answers. With the cold case team being here today, you can tell they’re taking it seriously, they’re listening to the family. Emotions are being parked right now. We’ve got to get to the bottom of this,' he continued, highlighting their reliance on forensic evidence, including a report by Prof Jack Crane. Peter Farrell echoed his brother's sentiments, stating that the case extends beyond their father to the broader issue of elderly safety in rural Ireland. Brendan Farrell mentioned the lessons that could be learned for future cases like this. Chief Supt Des McTiernan also appealed to anyone who may have been with Liam Farrell the night before the incident to share any information to shed light on the circumstances of his death. Liam Farrell left his home in Roosky shortly before 9 pm on January 11th, 2020, and visited Reynolds' Pub, followed by The Weir Lodge. He then began the ten-minute walk home and was discovered unresponsive by his family at his home at approximately 3.30 pm the following day.\Chief State Pathologist Prof Linda Mulligan was present for the exhumation, underscoring the seriousness of the investigation. The Gardaí have appealed to the public for assistance, particularly anyone who may have been socializing with Liam Farrell in the pubs he visited that night. Chief Supt McTiernan emphasized the importance of gathering all available information to gain clarity on the events leading to Farrell's death. The family’s dedication to seeking justice reflects the lasting impact of their father’s death and their unwavering commitment to finding answers and holding those responsible accountable. The exhumation marks a critical step forward in the cold case review, offering a new opportunity to examine evidence and potentially uncover new insights into the circumstances surrounding Liam Farrell's death. The family's plea for justice and their determination to find the truth underscores the emotional toll of such cases and the importance of thorough investigations in providing closure and accountability. The case is a grim reminder of the vulnerability of elderly residents in rural communities and the importance of safeguarding their safety and wellbeing. The exhumation and ensuing investigation aim to deliver justice for Liam Farrell and to send a message that such crimes will not go unpunished





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Cold Case Exhumation Liam Farrell Leitrim Investigation Assault Death Forensic

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