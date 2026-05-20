Expedia Group Acquires CarTrawler, Expanding Into Car Rental and Mobility Suppliers

CarTrawler, a travel tech company founded by brothers Greg and Niall Turley in 2004, is majority owned by TowerBrook Capital. Expedia Group has acquired CarTrawler, enhancing its presence in the business-to-business travel sector and focusing on activities at scale. With the acquisition, CarTrawler's differentiated expertise in car rentals, ground transport, and Insurtech complements Expedia Group's strengths in technology and scale, amplifying its value proposition to partners, suppliers, and travellers.

Irish travel tech company CarTrawler, founded by brothers Greg and Niall Turley, has been majority owned by British private-equity group TowerBrook Capital since May 2020, following an investment of €100 million in the business.

Expedia Group, a leading travel tech firm, has acquired CarTrawler, adding car rental and mobility suppliers to its growing portfolio. The acquisition strengthens Expedia Group's position in business-to-business travel and complements its strengths in technology and scale





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Expedia Group Cartrawler British Private-Equity Group Towerbrook Capita Travel Tech Company Irish Travel Tech Company Cartrawler's Expertise In Car Rentals Ground Transport And Insurtech Enhancing Expedia Group's Presence In Business Differentiated Expertise In These Areas Car Rentals Ground Transport Insurtech Complements Its Strengths In Technology And Sc

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