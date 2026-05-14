Experience worry-free ownership with August Collections

August Collections offers a curated co-ownership experience, allowing you to own a collection of around five exceptional homes across Europe's finest destinations. With seamless management and ongoing maintenance, you can enjoy worry-free ownership and the flexibility to move between destinations.

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH AUGUST COLLECTIONS What if you could own five beautiful homes across Europe's finest destinations, with none of the hassle? If your idea of a holiday is a private villa rather than a luxury hotel, consider August Collections .

Founded in 2018 by Mélie Dunod and Nico Watzenig, their vision was to create a seamless way to own a second home in idyllic locations across Europe including Tuscany, Mallorca, Barcelona, the French Alps and the Côte d’Azur, minus the usual problems. Navigating foreign legal requirements, managing properties from a distance, inevitable language barriers, and escalating costs being just four of the usual headaches for second homeowners.

Dunod and Watzenig also realised that most second homes are underused – typically just 35 days per year – yet require constant management and oversight.

‘We kept meeting people who had spent years searching for the perfect second home, only to find that a single place could never quite capture everything they were looking for. August was born from that realisation,’ explains Dunod. Their solution is a curated co-ownership experience; the chance to own a collection of around five exceptional homes – each suited to your budget, lifestyle, family size and travel preferences.

Whether you’re drawn to expansive villas, luxurious fincas, cosy cottages, renovated farmhouses or chic apartments, there’s a collection that will align to your tastes and lifestyle. August’s teams have done the often challenging and time-consuming investigative work – finding properties that would rarely reach the open market. In their portfolio, a centuries-old farmhouse tucked into the Tuscan hills, a Belle Époque villa steps from the sea, an alpine chalet that has been in one family for generations.

More than that, August’s team has assessed the setting and neighbourhood; this local knowledge is invaluable. Once a property is found, it is renovated sensitively. Original features are carefully restored, materials are chosen to honour the architecture, and every interior is designed to feel both elegant and liveable. The result is a home with soul, in the kind of place you’d never quite find on your own.

Most importantly, August’s trusted model enables owners to experience the lifestyle they dream of – worry-free ownership, plus the flexibility and freedom to move between destinations. August takes care of everything, especially ongoing maintenance. Prior to arrival, the beds are made, there are fresh towels galore, the garden has been landscaped and the pool is in tip top condition. Homeowners just have to arrive and unpack!

‘We didn’t want to be limited to one place or have the hassle of managing a property from abroad – and so we gave up on the idea. Then I heard about August, and it just felt right. ’ Paul, August homeowne





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August Collections Co-Ownership Private Villa Luxury Home Europe's Finest Destinations Tuscany Mallorca Barcelona French Alps Côte D’Azur Signature Collection Waitlists Prospective Homeowners Local Knowledge Renovation Authentic Character Comfortable And Elegant Boutique Hotel

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