Expert Advice on Achieving Quality Sleep Through Better Hygiene

Doctor Amir Khan shares essential strategies for improving sleep quality, focusing on consistent schedules, bedtime routines, and reducing screen time to combat insomnia.

Achieving a restful night of sleep is a universal aspiration, yet for many, it remains an elusive goal. Frequent nocturnal awakenings and difficulty falling asleep are common struggles that impact physical and mental well-being. According to prominent health expert and television personality Doctor Amir Khan, the secret to mastering sleep quality lies in the cultivation of proper sleep hygiene .

This concept refers to a set of consistent habits that signal to the body that it is time to wind down. Dr. Khan emphasizes that sleep is not merely a passive state but a biological requirement that demands structured preparation to optimize its restorative effects. Central to Dr. Khan's recommendations is the necessity of maintaining a rigorous sleep schedule. By aiming to wake up and retire at the same time every day, including weekends, individuals can reinforce their internal circadian rhythm. This biological clock thrives on consistency, ideally allowing for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted rest. Furthermore, the environment and activities leading up to bedtime are paramount. Dr. Khan suggests establishing a wind-down window of 30 to 60 minutes before hitting the pillow. During this time, one should prioritize relaxing activities such as gentle stretching, reading a physical book, or practicing meditation. Crucially, he advises against engaging in stressful conversations or work-related discussions, as emotional agitation is a primary driver of insomnia. Perhaps the most significant piece of modern advice involves the management of technology. Dr. Khan warns that electronic devices are among the biggest barriers to quality sleep. The blue light emitted by screens suppresses melatonin, the hormone responsible for sleep, while the constant connectivity of smartphones creates unnecessary mental distractions. He suggests keeping phones out of arm's reach while in bed. In addition to disconnecting, taking a warm bath or shower about an hour before sleep can be transformative. This simple act facilitates a physiological cooling process that triggers sleepiness and signals the brain that the day has concluded. While the results of these adjustments may not be immediate, Dr. Khan notes that consistency over a period of two to four weeks is key to establishing a healthier sleep pattern. If sleep issues persist despite these lifestyle modifications, he strongly encourages seeking professional advice from a general practitioner to rule out underlying medical concerns





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Sleep Hygiene Insomnia Sleep Quality Health Tips Circadian Rhythm

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Media Freedom Under Scrutiny: Lessons from O’Donovan’s RemarksA review of the recent controversy surrounding Patrick O’Donovan's comments on media balance, exploring the vital importance of journalistic independence for democracy, historical precedents of state interference in Irish media, and the increasing challenges to achieving fair and balanced reporting in a fragmented political and social landscape.

Read more »

Toddler Biting: Expert Advice for Parents on Managing a 21-Month-Old's New BehaviorA psychotherapist offers guidance to a mother concerned about her 21-month-old daughter's new biting habit, explaining it as a common developmental phase and providing strategies for management.

Read more »

Mastering the Art of Japanese Comfort Food with Chef Eva PauChef Eva Pau returns for the second season of her hit cooking show, sharing her expert tips and a quick, delicious recipe for authentic Chicken Katsu Curry.

Read more »

EXCLUSIVE: ‘This is a short career’ - Michael Owen’s advice to Ireland star after trophy winTroy Parrott scored his 30th AZ Alkmaar goal of the season as his Dutch side on Sunday won their fifth ever KNVB Cup.

Read more »

Surge in Irish Home Repair Scams Sparks Urgent Security WarningOver half of Irish residents have been targeted by home repair scams as bogus tradespeople and cybercriminals exploit homeowners. Expert advice from Aviva Insurance highlights how to identify and prevent these evolving financial threats.

Read more »

Landscaper defrauded elderly woman of more than €50,000 for poor-quality work in garden, court hearsTrusted journalism since 1859

Read more »