Expert Barbecue Tips and Recipes for a Perfect Summer Feast

Discover how to make your barbecue food interesting with expert tips from top chefs, including recipes for monkfish tail, Korean pork belly sliders, and a classic beef burger. Learn about charcoal cooking techniques, essential tools, and serving suggestions for a stress-free outdoor feast.

When the sun is out and the living is easy, thoughts naturally turn to eating outside. That of course means firing up the barbecue, as long as you haven't run out of charcoal or gas or neglected to clean it again.

But how can you make your barbecue food interesting without adding angst and losing the benefit of these lazy days? Start by following a straightforward recipe that works. To ease yourself through barbecue season, consider the advice of top chefs who emphasize that the flavour of charcoal-grilled food is as good as any prime cut, especially when it benefits from the hard and fast charring of open flames and extreme heat.

For those not so keen on meat-heavy dishes, a barbecue monkfish tail with marinated heritage tomatoes and basil is a delightful option. This seafood dish works best if started on the pan and finished on the coals, ensuring a perfect char without drying out the fish. If you're catering for a crowd but want to be mindful of budgets, you could try a recipe for sticky Korean pork belly sliders with Asian slaw.

These represent more an assembly job than an expression of culinary artistry, making them perfect for time-poor hosts. Mark Moriarty's version of these sliders is a crowd-pleaser that combines sweet and savoury flavours with a crunchy slaw. When you're lighting a fire and cooking with charcoal, you start to think of it like salt and pepper. Gas is not the same: cooking over charcoal is like a seasoning.

It becomes one of the main ingredients in your dish, says chef Reynolds. For more barbecue tips, there are few better sources than Andy Noonan, founder of the annual Big Grill Festival in Herbert Park in Dublin. He recommends serving dishes family-style so fuss can be removed from a gathering.

He also advises having drinks ready to pour and having all the following to hand: a charcoal barbecue with a lid, good-quality lumpwood charcoal, a long sturdy set of tongs, an ash rake, heat-resistant gloves and a digital meat thermometer. Techniques are also top class, including tempering ingredients, adding fat where it doesn't naturally exist in quantity and, literally, fanning the flames. Oxygen is the key for a barbecue to maintain a steady temperature.

If you find your coals are getting a little cool, fan the flames a little to get the heat back, says chef O'Keefe. She also emphasises the importance of resting the food after cooking. This gives the juices time to travel to the centre and cook through slowly. One of her signature dishes is a beef burger that comes with crispy onion rings and rarebit cheese sauce.

To achieve best results, she says the barbecue needs to be clean and very hot. With these tips and recipes, you can elevate your outdoor cooking and enjoy the lazy days of summer with delicious, stress-free meals





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Barbecue Grilling Tips Summer Recipes Charcoal Cooking Outdoor Dining

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Summer Barbecue Cookbook Features Zesty Halloumi and Mango Salad RecipeA barbecue cookbook provides comprehensive guidance for outdoor cooking, from basic techniques to advanced recipes. Included is a detailed recipe for a vibrant halloumi and mango salad with a green herb dressing, designed for al fresco dining. The recipe combines grilled halloumi, sweet mango, fresh vegetables, and a zingy dressing, serving 6 as a side or 4 as a main.

Read more »

Heart expert warns women not to ignore these common signs of a heart attackOver 50% of women with heart attack symptoms are initially misdiagnosed, often requiring multiple hospital visits before receiving correct treatment.

Read more »

Gardening expert warns against using harsh chemicals to remove moss from patioIt can be very tempting to resort to pouring chemicals over moss and algae as they can both be massive eyesores, but you could unknowingly be killing off other garden life by doing so

Read more »

Cost of living: Expert explains how to get the best deals from energy providersEoin Clarke, Commercial Director at Switcher.ie, chats to us about energy providers to see who is offering the best value for money as the cost of living crisis grows

Read more »