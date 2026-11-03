Expert Dietary Strategies for Better Sleep Quality

Registered dietitian Orla Walsh and nutritionist Ronan Doherty explain how specific foods, timing, and nutrients like magnesium and tryptophan improve sleep while caffeine and late meals disrupt it.

Established health professionals Orla Walsh and Rónán Doherty emphasize that poor sleep and unwise food choices create a vicious cycle that significantly disrupts rest. Walsh, a registered dietitian and physiologist, and Doherty, a sports and exercise nutritionist, provide evidence-based guidance on chrononutrition to help break this pattern.

Balanced Diets And Fiber Benefits

A balanced, high-fibre diet is strongly associated with better sleep quality according to Walsh. She notes that higher fibre intake from vegetables, fruit, wholegrains, legumes, nuts, and seeds links to more deep sleep. In contrast, diets high in saturated fat and sugar may contribute to lighter and more disrupted sleep.

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Evening Meals And Tryptophan

Rónán Doherty suggests combining high glycaemic index carbohydrates with tryptophan-rich protein for the evening meal to promote sleep. Recommended carbohydrates include jasmine rice, potato, corn, noodles, and bread. The accompanying protein sources should be rich in tryptophan and include dairy, chicken, turkey, eggs, beans, and pumpkin seeds.

Essential Micronutrient Optimization

Addressing deficiencies in zinc, B12, and iron can improve sleep quality as recommended by Doherty. He also notes that while research is in its infancy, magnesium glycinate supplements appear to have a positive impact on sleep. Walsh advises trying magnesium-rich foods like leafy green vegetables, pumpkin seeds, and chia seeds instead.

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Kiwi Fruits And Tart Cherries

Doherty's team research found that eating two kiwi fruits one hour before bed positively impacts sleep quality and duration. Walsh highlights that tart or sour cherries, available as juice or freeze-dried packs, naturally contain melatonin. Small studies on their consumption have reported improvements in both sleep duration and sleep quality.

Caffeine Avoidance Timing

Caffeine has a half-life of up to six hours, meaning half of a 100mg dose remains in the system after that time. An americano contains around 95-150mg of caffeine. Doherty advises avoiding consumption from early afternoon to reduce negative effects on sleep. Walsh suggests leaving at least 13 hours before bed if consuming a double shot espresso.

Meal Timing And Alcohol Effects

Research indicates that the last meal or snack should be consumed at least one hour before going bed to avoid upsetting the circadian rhythm. Walsh advises against going to bed very hungry and suggests a small snack with tryptophan-rich foods. She also warns that alcohol may initially help fall asleep but disrupts sleep later and reduces overall quality.