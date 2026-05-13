Expert testifies on difficulty in erecting fence to stop death in Belfast water tunnel

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) official, Jonathan McKee, explains that it was not feasible to erect a fence between four houses on Northwood Road and the area of land where the culvert is located, as it would hinder access to the land owned by the homeowners.

Jonathan McKee from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) testified that there had been no other death scenario like that of Noah, a student at St Malachy's College, who at 14, was found naked in an underground water tunnel in the Cavehill area of Belfast six days after he left home on his bike.

McKee stated that it was possible to erect a fence between the culvert and the houses on Northwood Road, but in his view, it would have created an 'unnatural' environment and 'cut off access' to the homeowner's land. Another barrier was the barred debris screen over the culvert entrance





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