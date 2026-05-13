Exploring the Mottee Stone on a Jeep Avenger 4xe Journey, Navigating Hazards on a Bad Route

A news text about driving on a perilous route to the Mottee Stone in the Wicklow mountains, describing both the best and worst aspects of Jeep's smallest SUV, highlighting the importance of questioning computer-guided navigation and the value of quirky and characterful small cars with off-road capabilities.

This news text details a hazardous journey on a back road leading to the Mottee Stone , a purported tourist landmark with a legend attached to it.

The author and their visiting friends took a direct route, which soon turned into an off-road track due to computer-guided navigation. Despite numerous challenging obstacles, they reached the top where they met their friends in a rental car, who had taken the alternative route. The Jeep Avenger 4xe SUV was compared to quirky models like the old Fiat Panda 4x4 and praised for its character, off-road credibility, and small car roots.

The author also shared their experience of driving the Avenger, mentioning its economy, off-road mettle, and a little firm ride on the road





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mottee Stone Jeep Avenger Jeep 4Xe SUV Navigating Challenges Eco-Friendly Car Stellantis Poland Off-Road Capabilities Four-Wheel-Drive

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