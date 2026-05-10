Exposed Failures of Multiple Authorities in Katie Simpson's Murder Investigation

A detailed news piece shedding light on the catastrophic extent of failures in the investigation into Katie Simpson's murder, perpetrated by Jonathan Creswell, which led to a successful murder charge against him.

As I watched Jonathan Creswell grin over her grave, I foolishly thought the absence of police from the funeral was to allow her some dignity in death.

Few, however, were prepared for the cataclysmic extent of failure across multiple authorities. It was a scorching hot day in August 2020 with Covid restrictions still in place, when Simpson – aged just 21 and dressed in her riding gear with her copper hair loose about her shoulders – was lowered into her grave. The tiny country church held only 30 people, socially distanced; the rest gathered outside, stunned, confused and distraught





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Katie Simpson Jonathan Creswell Murder Police Failures Toxic Culture Within PSNI Ranks Assassination

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