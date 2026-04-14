Extended Wet Weather Forecast: Heavy Showers and Thunderstorms Expected This Week

Met Eireann forecasts continued unsettled weather with heavy rain and thunderstorms expected throughout the week. Residents should prepare for persistent showers and changing conditions.

The unsettled and wet weather pattern currently affecting the region is showing no signs of abating anytime soon, with Met Eireann's forecasts predicting further heavy showers and even thunderstorms later this week. Residents are strongly advised to keep their raincoats handy and be prepared for continued damp conditions. The dreary weather is expected to persist, impacting outdoor activities and potentially causing travel disruptions. The persistent rain is a dominant feature of the forecast, influencing daily conditions across the country.

Today, Tuesday, will bring a generally dull and damp atmosphere with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle affecting many areas. The morning will also see the development of mist, hill, and coastal fog, further reducing visibility in certain locations. As the day progresses into the evening, the rain is expected to intensify, particularly in the western and southwestern regions. Temperatures will remain relatively mild for this time of year, with expected highs ranging from 10 to 14 degrees Celsius. However, it will also be quite breezy, with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds that may gust at times. These winds will gradually decrease in intensity, shifting to a more moderate southerly direction as the evening unfolds.

The night will continue the wet theme, featuring further outbreaks of rain. The heaviest rainfall is anticipated to occur in the southwest and western parts of the country. Mist and fog patches are likely to redevelop during the night, reducing visibility in certain areas. The temperatures will remain mild overnight, with minimum temperatures expected to stay between 8 and 11 degrees Celsius, with moderate, occasionally fresh, southerly winds.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the morning is forecast to be cloudy and wet, with widespread rain expected across the entire region. The rain is expected to be heavy at times, impacting visibility and potentially affecting morning commutes. The cloud cover, rain, mist, and fog will gradually clear from the northeast during the morning hours, bringing some respite from the wet conditions. Following the clearing, the afternoon will usher in sunny spells interspersed with scattered showers, or even longer spells of rain in some areas. There is a possibility of hail and isolated thunderstorms developing, posing potential hazards. Maximum temperatures on Wednesday are expected to range from 11 to 14 or even 15 degrees Celsius, with moderate to fresh south or southwest winds, which will be stronger near southern and Atlantic coastal areas. The showers will continue into Wednesday night, with longer spells of rain expected at times in the west and north. The southern and eastern regions are expected to become mostly dry later in the night, offering some relief from the persistent rainfall. The lowest temperatures overnight will be between 5 and 8 degrees Celsius, accompanied by moderate to fresh and gusty southwest winds.

Thursday is expected to offer a more mixed bag of weather. The morning will see a combination of sunny spells and well-scattered showers. However, the weather will turn cloudier from the afternoon onward, as rain and drizzle gradually extend northeastwards, affecting all areas by the later evening or early night. The highest temperatures for Thursday will be between 11 and 14 degrees Celsius. The night will remain cloudy with further outbreaks of rain. The lowest temperatures will be between 7 and 9 degrees Celsius, with moderate southerly winds developing and fresher conditions near the coasts.

Friday morning is predicted to be windy, with occasionally strong southwesterly winds. The cloud cover and rain will gradually clear, giving way to sunshine and scattered showers. Some of these showers could be heavy or even thundery, adding a volatile element to the weather. There is a chance that cloudier conditions with longer spells of rain will develop in the northwest later in the day, extending the wet weather into those areas. The maximum temperatures on Friday will range from 11 to 14 or even 15 degrees Celsius.

Moving into the weekend, Saturday is expected to bring a mixture of sunshine and well-scattered showers. The rain is anticipated to become more isolated later in the day, potentially providing a break from the persistent wet weather. The highest temperatures on Saturday are expected to be between 9 and 12 degrees Celsius, with light to moderate westerly breezes. Sunday's weather forecast indicates a mix of cloud and sunny spells, with only a few stray showers likely. The highest temperatures are predicted to be between 10 and 13 degrees Celsius, accompanied by mostly light breezes. The overall outlook for the week is one of unsettled and changeable weather, with the persistent presence of rain, wind, and varying degrees of sunshine. Residents are advised to stay informed about weather updates and adjust their plans accordingly.





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