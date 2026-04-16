Extradited Sex Offender Faces Multiple Breaches of Sex Offenders Act Charges

A 52-year-old man, extradited from Scotland on April 1st, has appeared in Dundalk District Court facing charges for alleged violations of the Sex Offenders Act. The accused, subject to reporting restrictions, is charged with failing to notify authorities of his location and contravening a sex offender order by traveling to Scotland without prior notification. He has been remanded in custody.

A convicted sex offender, who was recently extradited from Scotland, has been formally charged with multiple offenses related to alleged breaches of the Sex Offenders Act . The 52-year-old man, whose identity is currently protected by reporting restrictions, made an appearance at Dundalk District Court last week and is scheduled for another court date next week.

The core of the accusations revolves around his alleged failure to comply with the terms of a Sex Offenders Order. Specifically, he is accused of travelling to Scotland last year without adhering to the required notification protocols. An Garda Siochana confirmed that the individual was extradited from Scotland on April 1st, operating under the framework of a Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TAC). He subsequently presented himself before a special sitting of Dundalk District Court on April 2nd.

The charges brought against him are under the Sex Offenders Act 2001 and detail three distinct alleged offenses. The first charge asserts that between July 25, 2025, and October 27, 2025, within the jurisdiction of the State, the accused, who is subject to Part 2 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001, failed to notify and continuously update An Garda Siochana on every third day thereafter regarding his intended place of residence or stay for that night. This alleged omission is contrary to Section 10(2) and (6) of the Sex Offenders Act 2001, as amended by Section 12(1)(a) and Section 12(3) of subsequent legislation.

The second charge pertains to a period between July 15, 2025, and July 17, 2025. During this time, he is alleged to have contravened the provisions of a sex offender order, issued on December 14, 2022, by a named Circuit Criminal Court. The specific breach cited is changing his address without providing prior notification to a member of An Garda Siochana, in person, at a Garda Station at least 24 hours before the change. This notification was required to include his new intended place of residence, whether permanent or temporary. The alleged contravention occurred when he travelled on the Stena Line ferry from Belfast Port to Cairnryan in Scotland on July 17, 2025. This offense falls under Section 22 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

The third charge echoes the second, covering the period between July 25, 2025, and October 27, 2025. Similar to the previous charge, it alleges a contravention of the sex offender order made on December 14, 2022, by a named Circuit Criminal Court. The accused is accused of changing his address without the mandatory 24-hour prior personal notification to An Garda Siochana at a Garda Station, detailing his new intended residence. This breach is linked to his travel to Ayrshire, Scotland, on an unspecified date within the aforementioned timeframe. This offense is also contrary to Section 22 of the Sex Offenders Act 2001.

Judge Nicola Andrews has remanded the accused into custody, with his next appearance set for April 22nd. In a released statement, An Garda Siochana confirmed the arrest of a male in his 50s following his extradition from Scotland on April 1st, pursuant to a Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) warrant. The statement reiterated his appearance before Dundalk District Court on April 2nd and his subsequent remand in custody until April 22nd. The Garda Siochana also stated that they have no further comment as the matter is now before the courts.

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