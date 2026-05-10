EY Ireland Entrepreneur of the Year Programme: A Week of Executive Education and Networking in Toronto

The EY Ireland Entrepreneur of the Year programme is a nine-month-long competition that culminates in an awards ceremony in late November. This year's finalists in the emerging category are Aoife Matthews, Jennifer O'Connell, Louise O'Riordan, Bobby Healy, Brian Shields, Danny Buckley, Dr Harriet Treacy, Jennifer Rock, Laura McCarthy, and Liam Kearney. Competing in the established category are Tommy Kearns, John Corley, John Lunn, Karl Zimmerer, Oltian Dervishi, Paul Vallely and Clare Walsh, Robin Jones, and Trevor Casey. The international finalists are Brian Moloney, Chris Horgan, David Brennan, Dermot O'Shea, Ian Morgan and Sanjay Abraham, Máire Claire Reid, Paul, Gary and Mike Martin, and Ronan and Conor Burke.

The finalists in this year's EY Ireland Entrepreneur of the Year programme will take part in a week of executive education and networking in Toronto.

They will participate in discussions, leadership development sessions, and other activities designed to give them a sample of Canada's business environment. Representatives from programme sponsors, alumni of the programme, and members of the judging panel will also travel with the group. Over the course of the week, the finalists and alumni will hear from executives from Microsoft Canada, visit the software giant's local hub, attend leadership sessions at the Rotman School of Management, and visit the Toronto Stock Exchange.

This year's retreat is taking place against a backdrop of heightened geopolitical and trade uncertainty, offering entrepreneurs a unique opportunity to engage with global leaders, explore new markets, and deepen their understanding of one of the most dynamic economies in North America





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Entrepreneur Of The Year EY Ireland Executive Education Networking Canada Microsoft Rotman School Of Management Toronto Stock Exchange

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