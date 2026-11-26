Manchester United defender Leny Yoro avoids suspension as the FA regulatory commission rules his red card against Liverpool was an obvious error. United now face Brentford.

The Football Association has officially exonerated Manchester United defender Leny Yoro following a unanimous ruling by an independent regulatory commission. The panel concluded that referee Sam Barrott made an obvious error during the match against Liverpool on Sunday at Anfield. The decision removes a one-match ban that had initially been issued for a red card shown early in the game.

Commission Concludes Red Card Was Obvious Error

Leny Yoro received a red card for bringing down Liverpool striker Alexander Isak as the attacker raced toward the goal. The independent three-person panel, consisting of Stuart Ripley, Tony Agana, and Mick Kearns, determined that Isak would not have had an obvious goalscoring opportunity without the foul. The commission found that Isak had a heavy touch that caused him to lose control of the ball. This loss of control effectively passed possession to Manchester United goalkeeper Senne Lammens, who was advancing to gather the ball before Isak could shoot.

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Howard Webb Defends Referee Decision in Public

Howard Webb, the chief refereeing officer at Pro Ref, publicly defended Barrott's decision on the Mic'd Up programme. Webb stated that the decision was certainly not clearly wrong and noted that most people viewed it as correct. He acknowledged that while Isak moved quickly toward the ball, there was a question mark regarding whether Lammens might have reached it first. The Video Assistant Referee John Brooks also supported the on-field decision and did not recommend a review for the commission to overturn.

United Submit Technical Evidence to Support Appeal

Manchester United appealed the dismissal to the Football Association, submitting technical information to support their case. The club argued that Alexander Isak would have been at best 1.8 meters short of the ball even if Leny Yoro had not made the challenge. The regulatory commission accepted this analysis with caution, as they had no independent way to test its validity. However, they ultimately agreed that the referee's assessment of a clear goalscoring opportunity was incorrect. The commission explicitly stated that taking the foul out of the scenario, Isak would not have had a clear chance to score.

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Ruling Allows Yoro to Face Brentford on Saturday

The removal of the suspension means Leny Yoro is now free to play for Manchester United against Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday. The FA spokesperson confirmed the ban was removed on Tuesday following the commission's written reasons, which were published on Thursday. This decision clears the path for the defender to return to the squad after missing the immediate next fixture. The Key Match Incidents Panel is expected to publish its findings on December 2, though they are reported to have backed the original referee call.

United Face Further Refereeing Controversy in Europe

Manchester United encountered additional refereeing disputes in their 2-2 Champions League draw away to Sporting in Lisbon on Wednesday night. The Red Devils had a first-half goal disallowed after Polish referee Szymon Marciniak called a soft foul by Youri Tielemans before Amad Diallo scored. They also had a potential winner ruled out due to a VAR review for a foul by Patrick Dorgu on Sporting goalkeeper Kaique Pereira. Tielemans received a second yellow card in injury time after being booked for the earlier challenge that nullified the Diallo goal.