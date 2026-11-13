The Federal Aviation Authority halted all departing US flights on Friday citing safety concerns. The nationwide ground stop affects over 3,100 airborne aircraft and marks a rare emergency measure.

The Federal Aviation Authority issued an emergency nationwide order on Friday grounding all departing commercial flights across the United States. The agency cited extraordinary circumstances and specific reasons of safety as the primary justification for this immediate and sweeping halt to air traffic operations. This decisive action affects every airport within the national airspace system, bringing ground operations to a complete standstill for any aircraft scheduled to take off from US soil.

FAA Communication Outage Triggers Safety Measures

The Federal Aviation Authority suspended departures immediately following technical difficulties with air traffic control communications in Chicago, which served as the initial trigger for the broader national response. The agency explicitly instructed all departing traffic to remain groundstopped until further notice, ensuring that no new aircraft could enter the airspace while the issue was being resolved. To manage the immediate safety risks, the Federal Aviation Authority advised all airborne flights to circle along predetermined routes rather than attempting to land during the communications outage.

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Historical Context of Nationwide Ground Stops

This event marks the second time since the September 11th 2001 attacks that the Federal Aviation Authority has ordered a nationwide ground stop of all departures. The previous instance occurred in January 2023, when the agency paused all domestic departures for less than two hours due to similar operational concerns. The rarity of such a measure underscores the severity of the current equipment outages and the potential risks posed by the failure of critical air traffic control systems. International flights are being managed on a case-by-case basis by the Federal Aviation Authority to mitigate global disruptions while maintaining safety standards.

Transportation Secretary Confirms Investigation

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy confirmed the incident in an official statement, affirming that Federal Aviation Authority technicians are actively investigating the root cause of the communication failure. Secretary Duffy promised to provide immediate updates as information becomes available, reassuring the public that the administration is monitoring the situation closely. The focus remains on identifying the specific equipment failures that prompted the unprecedented safety directive and restoring normal communication channels as quickly as possible.

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Impact on Airborne Aircraft and Flight Operations

According to data from the tracking website Flight Radar 24, there are currently 3,100 airborne aircraft bound for US airports circling in holding patterns amid the nationwide ground stop. These thousands of planes are consuming fuel while awaiting further instructions from air traffic control, creating significant logistical and financial challenges for airlines and passengers. The sheer volume of affected aircraft highlights the complexity of managing airspace during such a widespread technical failure and the critical need for rapid resolution.

Next Steps for Air Travel Recovery

The Federal Aviation Authority continues to monitor the situation closely as technicians work to restore full communication capabilities across the national air traffic control network. Airlines and passengers are advised to check with their respective carriers for the most current information regarding flight statuses and potential delays. As the investigation progresses, the agency will provide updates on when departing traffic can resume normal operations, ensuring that safety remains the paramount concern for all stakeholders in the aviation industry.