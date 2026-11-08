FAI Cup Final 2024 Waterford 0 Derry City 0

Waterford and Derry City played out a tense 0-0 draw in the FAI Cup final at the Aviva Stadium, with the winner to be decided by penalties to claim the trophy and European football.

The FAI Cup final between Waterford and Derry City concluded in a scoreless 0-0 draw at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday. The match, which kicked off at 3pm, featured intense defensive strategies from both sides as they sought to secure the trophy and a pathway to European football.

Match Outcome And Final Score

Waterford and Derry City finished the regulation time with a zero-nil scoreline. Neither team managed to break the deadlock during the ninety minutes of play. The result left the final decider to be settled by a penalty shootout, a procedure standard for determining the winner in knockout football when draws persist after extra time.

Also read FAI Cup final: Who to look out for in clash between Waterford and Derry City?

Team Lineups And Key Players

Waterford fielded a squad led by captain Pádraig Amond alongside under-21 striker Tommy Lonergan. The defensive line included Kevin Long, John Mahon, and Caan, while McMullan guarded the goal. Derry City was captained by Duffy and featured Clarke up front. Their defense was anchored by P McClean, Stott, and Fleming, with Maher in net. The midfield for Derry included Chapman, Burns, and O'Reilly.

Managerial Tactics And Strategies

Graham Coughlan, the manager of Waterford, guided his team to this final in only his second season with the club. He replaced Jon Daly in May and steered the team from relegation battle to the cup final. Derry City relied on their experience and quality to control possession. They aimed to play through the Waterford defense, which is known for its solidity. Waterford adopted a low block defensive stance, waiting for opportunities to spring forward.

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Atmosphere And Spectator Details

The event attracted at least 34,000 fans to Dublin 4. The match was played on the new hybrid surface of the Aviva Stadium. Smoke from flares covered parts of the pitch, creating a challenging visual environment but adding to the electric atmosphere. Ireland assistant manager John O'Shea watched from the stands, supporting his native Waterford in this significant fixture.

Historical Context And European Stakes

Both clubs were chasing their first major silverware in years. Waterford sought their first FAI Cup since 1980, a drought spanning twenty-two years. Derry City looked for their first trophy since 2022, following their 2024 loss to Drogheda United. The winner would secure European football, as neither side had qualified automatically through the league table. The unique pairing of these two rejuvenated clubs made this a highly anticipated contest for Irish football fans.