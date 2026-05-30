FAI Emergency General Meeting to Discuss Boycott of Israel Fixtures

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has called an emergency general meeting (EGM) to discuss a motion that could lead to the country boycotting Nations League fixtures against Israel. The move comes after a growing number of protests from within the Irish football community against the fixtures going ahead.

The Football Association of Ireland ( FAI ) has called an emergency general meeting (EGM) to discuss a motion that could lead to the country boycotting Nations League fixtures against Israel .

The move comes after a growing number of protests from within the Irish football community against the fixtures going ahead. The friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday was interrupted on three occasions in the first half as a group called League of Ireland Fans for Palestine threw tennis balls with branding on to the pitch.

Republic of Ireland manager Erik Hallgrímsson has removed the tennis balls from the pitch during the match against Qatar, but he remains steadfast in his view that the games should go ahead due to the detrimental impact a boycott could have on the men's senior team. He believes that a boycott would cost Ireland and potentially lead to relegation to League C. Hallgrímsson also pointed out that a boycott would give Israel six points and a goal difference of six-zero, which would make it easier for them to win the Nations League group and gain easier access to the finals in Ireland.

The Aviva Stadium will host six matches at the European Championships in 2028, including four group games, one Last-16 game, and a quarter-final. Hallgrímsson emphasized that the feelings of the people are understood and respected, but the football players and coaches must follow the rules set by Uefa and Fifa. He believes that the decision to boycott the games should be made by the government, not the football players or coaches.

The motion to boycott the Israel fixtures was proposed by the Professional Footballers' Association of Ireland, Irish Football Supporters Partnership, CK United, Cork City, and Bohemians. If the motion is successful, Ireland will refuse to play Israel at a neutral venue on September 27th and at the Aviva on October 4th, citing both legal and moral grounds.

The players are expected to release a statement about the situation, but Hallgrímsson clarified that this would only be done to avoid dominating media briefings between now and September. Hibernian midfielder Jamie McGrath spoke about the debate around playing Israel, saying that it will not go away and that the powers above should work something out.

Dara O'Shea, Caoimhín Kelleher, Jack Moylan, and Jayson Molumby have left the Ireland camp before the season-ending friendly against Canada in Montreal on June 6th, with uncapped Bohemians midfielder Dawson Devoy expected to be among three players added to the squad





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FAI Boycott Israel Nations League Republic Of Ireland Erik Hallgrímsson Aviva Stadium

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