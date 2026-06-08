FAI Faces Intensifying Pressure Over Republic of Ireland vs Israel Nations League Fixtures

The Football Association of Ireland is under mounting pressure from activists, politicians, and public protests to cancel or relocate upcoming Nations League matches against Israel, with decisions clouded by concerns over points forfeiture and potential team relegation.

The Football Association of Ireland ( FAI ) is expected to announce its decision today regarding the Republic of Ireland men's soccer team's upcoming Nations League fixtures against Israel .

The matches are scheduled for 27 September at a neutral venue and 4 October at Dublin's Aviva Stadium. Senior government sources indicate a decision is imminent, though internal FAI sources suggest some officials prefer to wait until after the women's team's World Cup qualifier against France on Tuesday night. The organization remains in active discussions, with top officials in close contact throughout the day.

A growing 'Stop the Game' campaign is intensifying calls for a boycott, citing Israel's military actions in Gaza. The movement has gained traction from former players and politicians urging Ireland to 'show Israel the red card.

' This week, two separate motions will be tabled in Dáil Éireann seeking to halt the fixtures. The FAI board convened last Thursday to evaluate options, including relocating the Dublin match to a neutral ground-a move prompted by recent protests where fans threw tennis balls onto the pitch during a friendly against Qatar, halting play twice.

The FAI has maintained that it has no choice but to proceed, warning a boycott would result in the forfeiture of six points and possible relegation to League C of the Nations League. Manager Heimir Hallgrímsson has stated he would respect any FAI decision and the choices of players who might opt out.

On Tuesday, Sinn Féin will table a motion urging government support for a boycott, while the Social Democrats will propose a motion on Wednesday calling for Israel's exclusion from international sports until it ends its occupation of Palestine. Sports Minister Charlie McConalogue has affirmed government support for the FAI's intent to fulfill the fixtures. The geopolitical context remains fraught.

Israeli forces have continued advancing in Gaza since a US-brokered ceasefire began in October, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordering control of 70% of the Gaza Strip by late May. Over 900 Palestinians have been killed since the ceasefire took effect eight months ago. The intersection of sport and politics places the FAI in a complex position, balancing sporting regulations with ethical considerations and domestic political pressure





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