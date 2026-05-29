FAI General Assembly Reaches Quota for EGM to Discuss Israel Boycott

The Football Association of Ireland's General Assembly has secured the 10% member quota required to request an Extraordinary General Meeting, where a non-binding vote on boycotting matches against Israel will be held. The move follows protests at the Aviva Stadium where fans disrupted a match to demand action.

The Football Association of Ireland FAI has reached a critical threshold in its governance procedures as the General Assembly has secured the 10 percent quota necessary to request an Extraordinary General Meeting EGM.

This development comes amid escalating tensions over the scheduled international matches involving Israel, with grassroots members pushing for a boycott. The EGM, once formally requested, must be convened within 60 days, providing a platform for members to vote on a non-binding resolution to withdraw from these fixtures. The speed at which the quota was achieved, within just 24 hours of the initial call, underscores the depth of feeling within the Irish football community.

The protests against the Israel games have been intensifying, with Thursday night s match at the Aviva Stadium witnessing unprecedented disruptions. Supporters threw tennis balls onto the pitch and unveiled a large banner reading Stop The Game causing the match to be halted three times in the first half, specifically at the 10th, 20th, and 40th minutes.

These actions reflect a broader campaign by activists who argue that Israel s participation violates UEFA s statutes due to alleged breaches of human rights and international law. The FAI s General Assembly had previously voted overwhelmingly last year to urge UEFA to suspend Israel, but the governing body has not acted. This new EGM effort aims to apply direct pressure on the FAI itself to take a stand. The implications of such a boycott are far-reaching.

While the vote would be non-binding, a strong majority in favor would put immense moral and political pressure on the FAI board to comply. It could also strain Ireland s relationship with UEFA and FIFA, as withdrawing from official matches might incur sanctions.

However, supporters argue that the principles of justice and solidarity with Palestine outweigh these risks. The FAI is now in a difficult position, balancing its obligations to its members and the broader football community against its commitment to human rights. The coming weeks will be crucial as the EGM is organized and the debate intensifies. In response to these developments, various stakeholders have weighed in.

Irish politicians have expressed support for the boycott, while Jewish groups have raised concerns about antisemitism being conflated with political protest. The FAI has reiterated its commitment to dialogue and due process, but the grassroots momentum suggests that the issue will not be easily resolved. The EGM represents a landmark moment for Irish football, testing the power of member-driven initiatives within national associations.

Regardless of the outcome, the debate has already highlighted the intersection of sport and politics, and the growing demand for accountability in international football governance





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