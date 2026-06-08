FAI in talks with Uefa over potential relocation of Israel game

The Football Association of Ireland is in talks with Uefa regarding the potential relocation of the upcoming home game against Israel from Dublin to a neutral venue. The decision is expected to be made after the women's team World Cup qualifier against France on Tuesday night.

The Football Association of Ireland is in talks with Uefa regarding the potential relocation of the upcoming home game against Israel from Dublin to a neutral venue .

The decision is expected to be made after the women's team World Cup qualifier against France on Tuesday night. Hungary is believed to be a leading option for the neutral venue, but any decision would require Uefa's approval. The FAI has stated that any decision regarding the game is solely the association's responsibility, and they will not comment on the matter until Thursday.

The decision comes after protests and security concerns surrounding the game, including the interruption of the Ireland friendly against Qatar at the Aviva Stadium last week. The Israeli men's side has had several games moved to Hungarian stadiums in the past due to security concerns and anticipated protests. The FAI's president, Paul Cooke, has stated that the association's responsibility is to protect the future interests of football in Ireland.

The board continues to meet to discuss the operational aspects of hosting the home fixture, and ongoing discussions with Uefa are taking place. The association's statement also stressed that they will not be releasing any information regarding the game until Thursday, citing the significance of the upcoming women's team World Cup qualifier against France.

The decision to relocate the game has been met with mixed reactions, with some calling for the game to be moved to a neutral venue to avoid any potential security risks or protests. Others have expressed concerns that relocating the game could give Israel an unfair advantage. The FAI's decision will ultimately depend on Uefa's approval, and any decision regarding the game will be made in the days following the France qualifier.

The Irish government has also been involved in the discussions, with the Minister for Sport, Jack Chambers, stating that the government will do everything in its power to ensure that the game is played safely and without any disruptions. The situation is ongoing, and the FAI will continue to discuss the matter with Uefa and the Irish government until a decision is made.

The FAI's decision to relocate the game has sparked a heated debate about the role of politics in sports and the responsibility of associations to protect their players and fans. The association's decision will have significant implications for the future of football in Ireland and the relationship between the FAI and Uefa. The situation is complex, and the FAI will need to carefully consider the potential consequences of their decision before making a final decision.

The FAI's decision will also have implications for the future of the Israel-Ireland rivalry, which has been marked by controversy and protests in the past. The situation is ongoing, and the FAI will continue to discuss the matter with Uefa and the Irish government until a decision is made. The association's decision will ultimately depend on Uefa's approval, and any decision regarding the game will be made in the days following the France qualifier.

The FAI's decision to relocate the game has sparked a heated debate about the role of politics in sports and the responsibility of associations to protect their players and fans. The association's decision will have significant implications for the future of football in Ireland and the relationship between the FAI and Uefa. The situation is complex, and the FAI will need to carefully consider the potential consequences of their decision before making a final decision.

The FAI's decision will also have implications for the future of the Israel-Ireland rivalry, which has been marked by controversy and protests in the past. The situation is ongoing, and the FAI will continue to discuss the matter with Uefa and the Irish government until a decision is made





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FAI Uefa Israel Ireland Neutral Venue

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

John O'Shea rows in behind Ireland player's firm stance on Israel fixturesIreland have been drawn against Israel in the UEFA Nations League and are scheduled to face them twice, with the second of those matches set to take place at the Aviva Stadium in October

Read more »

Israel fires at targets in Iran despite Trump urging Netanyahu not to retaliateUS president Donald Trump had urged Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu not to retaliate for Iranian strikes

Read more »

FAI Faces Intensifying Pressure Over Republic of Ireland vs Israel Nations League FixturesThe Football Association of Ireland is under mounting pressure from activists, politicians, and public protests to cancel or relocate upcoming Nations League matches against Israel, with decisions clouded by concerns over points forfeiture and potential team relegation.

Read more »

Ireland vs Israel Fixtures Delayed Amid Gaza ConflictThe Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has announced that it will not release a statement on its decision about the upcoming Ireland versus Israel fixtures until later this week due to the Ireland women's team playing a World Cup qualifier on Tuesday. The Republic of Ireland's men's soccer team is scheduled to face Israel in the UEFA Nations League on September 27 and then return to Dublin's Aviva Stadium on October 4. Earlier today, government sources had indicated that a decision on the fixtures against Israel would be made public by the FAI today. However, RTÉ Sports' soccer correspondent Tony O'Donoghue has reported that the home fixture with Israel is likely to be moved to a neutral venue. In a statement, the FAI confirmed that the Board of the FAI will meet to discuss the operational aspects of hosting the home fixture and that they will not release a statement on any decision until after the board meeting scheduled for Thursday, 11 June.

Read more »