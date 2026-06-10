FAI Submits Bid to Host 2029 Women's Champions League Final in Dublin

The Football Association of Ireland has formally submitted its final bid to UEFA to host the 2029 Women's Champions League final at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, citing a surge in women's football participation and a strong history of successful event hosting.

The Football Association of Ireland ( FAI ) officially submitted its final bid dossier to UEFA on Wednesday, aiming to host the 2029 Women's Champions League final at Dublin 's Aviva Stadium .

This decisive step underscores Ireland's ambition to stage one of the most prestigious events in women's club football, leveraging a proven track record of successful UEFA event management and robust partnerships with governmental bodies and local authorities. The bid highlights a remarkable 79 percent surge in participation among women and girls in football over the past three years, alongside a cumulative attendance of 241,987 at women's matches, signaling a vibrant and rapidly expanding fanbase.

Central to Ireland's proposal is the strong existing relationship between the FAI, the Irish government, Dublin City Council, and Aviva Stadium, which together ensure logistical excellence and seamless event execution. Furthermore, the bid emphasizes the growing popularity of women's football across the nation, fueled by the success of Irish players on the European stage and the competitive spirit of domestic clubs.

Four Irish footballers-Emma Byrne, Ciara Grant, Yvonne Tracy, and Katie McCabe-have won the UEFA Women's Champions League, while 11 different Irish clubs have participated in qualifiers since the tournament's inception, illustrating a deep-rooted connection to the competition. The FAI's vision extends beyond hosting a single match; it seeks to inspire current and future generations of girls, using the event as a catalyst for generational change and long-term growth in women's football.

The bid outlines comprehensive plans for welcoming supporters and visitors globally, integrating the final into the FAI's broader commitment to gender equality and participation. A decision from the UEFA Executive Committee is expected in September following a review of all official bids, after which the FAI will learn whether Dublin has been chosen as the host city for the 2029 final





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FAI UEFA Women's Champions League Dublin Aviva Stadium Bid Women's Football 2029 Final

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