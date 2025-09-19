FAI Withdraws from Oireachtas Committee Appearance, Citing Garda Investigation Concerns

The Football Association of Ireland (FAI) has withdrawn from a scheduled appearance before a Joint Oireachtas Committee, citing concerns that questioning might prejudice an ongoing Garda investigation into safeguarding procedures. The Committee has responded with strong criticism, calling the FAI's decision unacceptable and questioning its intentions. The withdrawal follows an invitation for the FAI to discuss safeguarding procedures, triggered by a joint investigation by RTÉ and the Sunday Independent.

The Football Association of Ireland ( FAI ) has withdrawn from a planned appearance before a Joint Oireachtas Committee , originally scheduled for next Wednesday. The withdrawal follows an invitation extended in July for the FAI to address safeguarding procedures, prompted by revelations from a joint investigation conducted by RTÉ and the Sunday Independent. The FAI initially sought a deferral of the meeting.

The Committee had requested the attendance of key FAI representatives, including CEO David Courell, president Paul Cooke, chairman Tony Keohane, and HR director Aoife Rafferty. The committee subsequently requested the addition of three more FAI representatives, Eileen Gleeson, the former WNT head coach and current head of research and insights; Kirsten Pakes, the FAI’s head of safeguarding; and Gareth Maher, the head of media for the FAI women’s team. Gleeson is also currently involved in a legal dispute with the FAI, alleging discrimination related to her tenure as WNT head coach. Following an FAI board meeting, the Association communicated its decision to withdraw from the planned appearance, citing concerns that the Committee's questioning might prejudice an ongoing Garda investigation related to the RTÉ/Sunday Independent investigation. The FAI stated in a letter that they are withdrawing “with great frustration, but in line with the stated Garda position.”\The FAI's concerns stem from what they perceive as conflicting messaging and uncertainty surrounding the scope of the hearing. The Association highlighted several issues contributing to their decision. These include the Committee's request for 10 specific documents related to specific cases, which the FAI believe “fell well beyond the Committee’s remit.” The FAI also raised concerns regarding the short notice provided for the inclusion of three additional FAI employees and the perceived lack of direct roles in safeguarding for some of these individuals. These factors have led the FAI to question the Committee's intentions and suggest that the hearing might stray into areas outside its stated remit, potentially jeopardizing the Garda investigation and the rights of third parties. The FAI's stance is, therefore, “in line with the stated Garda position, respectfully defer[ring] the invitation to attend on 24th September until such time as the ongoing Garda investigation has concluded.” The FAI letter underscores these concerns, emphasizing a perceived risk of the hearing overstepping its bounds and interfering with the ongoing Garda investigations.\In response, Committee chair Alan Kelly TD expressed deep concern over the FAI's withdrawal, characterizing the Association's actions as “deeply worrying.” Kelly stated that the FAI’s decision to question the Committee’s intentions is “unacceptable and indeed unprecedented.” He further clarified that the Garda position cited by the FAI is not a matter for the Committee and asserted that the Committee's operation should not be dictated by external entities like An Garda Siochana. Kelly indicated that the Committee would consult with the Minister for Sport to address the situation, highlighting that the FAI receives taxpayer funding and was expected to discuss safeguarding concerns. The scope of the meeting has not changed, and the only change was a request for the addition of three extra witnesses. The FAI’s withdrawal is thus concerning, and the committee will consider the matter in detail. Kelly’s statement underscores the Committee's commitment to fulfilling its mandate and its dismay over the FAI's refusal to attend, particularly given the public funding the Association receives. Kelly also stated that the FAI correspondence did not explain its reasoning and questioned the intentions of the committee. The committee intends to consider the matter in further detail





