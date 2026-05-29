Fair City: Holly gives Emma an ultimatum, Gar asks Tara out and Jacinta forces Nikki to apologize to Hughie

Holly tells Emma she can't live with James and Hayley anymore, Gar asks Tara out and Jacinta forces Nikki to apologize to Hughie in Fair City

Holly gives Emma an ultimatum in Fair City , Gar asks Tara out and Jacinta forces Nikki to apologize to Hughie . Holly approaches Claire and Rafferty on Friday night's Fair City and tells them that James must be behind the photo.

Rafferty agrees that it sounds like something James would do, while Claire points out the evidence isn't very convincing and Holly will need to bring them more proof. James and Hayley are spooked when Holly calls a meeting with everyone to get to the bottom of things. Later on, Holly tells Emma she can't live with James and Hayley anymore and she'll need to choose between her and Milo or them.

Elsewhere in Carrigstown, when Dean confides in Nora that he feels down, she insists that there's better days ahead for him. Gar is disappointed when Tara announces she's got a better offer for plans and gives the match tickets to Max and Gar to go together. Dean is warmed when Gar and Doug rally around him, admitting it's helped him have a more positive outlook.

Encouraged, Gar admits to Tara that he wanted to spend time with her, and she agrees to go for dinner with him. Dean apologises to Leo for being so down lately, and the two share a nice moment as they sing a song together. Elsewhere, Nikki is stung when she arrives at the Helping Hand with Darren and Kim and spot the kids clothes on display in the window.

Jacinta tells her if she wants her clothes back, she can purchase them from the shop or come clean to Hughie and pay the cleaning fee. It backfires when Hughie scolds Jacinta for trying to shame Nikki in front of her kids. Hughie tells Jacinta to give Nikki back the clothes and assures Kim and Darren that Nikki is a good person.

Hughie confronts Jacinta for being cruel to Nikki, reminding her that she should know how it feels to be a single mother under pressure. Jacinta admits she's been down as the council are due to visit and may try to relocate her to another house





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Fair City Holly Emma Gar Tara Jacinta Nikki Hughie

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