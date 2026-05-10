Fair City newcomer Nancy Collins lands dream job as actress after working as data scientist

Nancy Collins, a Fair City newcomer, shares her journey from working as a data scientist to landing her dream job as an actress. She discusses her experience of filming so far and the excitement of playing Síofra, a career-driven woman with a background in tech.

Fair City newcomer Nancy Collins worked as a data scientist for five years – and has now landed her dream job as an actress. Nancy, who plays Carrigstown’s newest arrival Síofra, was made redundant from her job last December and took it as a sign to pursue her first love, acting.

The soap newbie always dreamed of working in the acting industry, but opted to go for a “safe job” after speaking with a guidance counsellor in school. Nancy told RSVP Live: “I grew up doing community theatre from a very young age in Youghal, Cork , where I’m from.

“From when I could speak I always wanted to be an actor, but it didn’t seem achievable and I grew out of love with it. “I studied Marketing in DIT for four years and hated it. I thought I would go into tech, so did a computer science conversion masters in UCC.

“I actually worked as a data scientist for the last five years. I moved up to Dublin and thought to myself it was my chance to do my Plan A, because I still wanted to be an actor.

“I did a part time course in the Bow Street Academy and did a few short films, two feature films and got myself an agent. ” Nancy was made redundant from data science late last year and took it as a “sign”. She said: “I remember ages ago hearing that Margot Robbie got her start in Neighbours by emailing them.

“So I just googled the casting director in Fair City and emailed them! “At the same time, my agent was putting me forward for this role, so it’s like we attacked them from both angles. ” Nancy, whose debut scenes as barista Síofra aired on Friday night, says her experience of filming so far has been “amazing” and it “still hasn’t sunk in”.

“Everyone has been so nice, so relaxed and so welcoming,” she told us. “I mostly do scenes with Adam, Susie and Cian who play Alex, Ellie and Ben and we have so much fun together. “Obviously everyone is really professional and we get things done, but I didn’t expect it to be so much fun. ” As for what viewers can expect from Síofra, Nancy said: “Síofra is a very motivated, career-driven woman with a background in tech.

“She has been struggling in the tech world and was promised a dream, but she works as a barista. “She takes it very seriously and wants to work in Brewzers. She is kind of ruling the roost.

“Síofra gives adult Hermione Granger vibes, but no magic! She knows her stuff, but can be very much taken up the wrong way. ” Carrigstown’s newest barista catches the eye of Ben Fahey, played by Cian Fitzsimons . Nancy told us: “Ben definitely fancies Síofra, but I’m not sure Síofra reciprocates those feelings.

“Ben is really giving it her all, but she definitely has her wits about her when it comes to him. But who knows what might happen? ” Nancy “can’t believe” how lucky she is to have landed a job in acting.

“I’m definitely a creative person but I had been trying to convince myself I was a tech girl for the past five years and it just wasn’t me,” she said. “Now I get to be out doing what I love and getting paid. Something in me has definitely lifted, I feel I get to connect with my real self now. ” Fair City airs four nights a week on RTE One and RTE Player.

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