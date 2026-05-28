Fair City: Relationship Drama and Romantic Encounters

The latest episode of Fair City brings drama and romance to the small town of Carrigstown. Emma questions Rafferty about his relationship with Holly, while Jacinta becomes suspicious of Sean and Nikki's whispers. Meanwhile, Dean is encouraged to go on a date, and Gar impresses Tara with his bravery.

In Thursday night's episode of Fair City , Emma questions Rafferty about his relationship with Holly , but she doesn't reveal the photo she saw. Meanwhile, Kim misses the bus to a school trip, and Nikki asks Sean to cover for her at The Helping Hand, promising to collect the laundry herself.

However, when Hughie brings the laundry back to the shop, Sean is surprised to find Darren's favourite hoodie amongst the donations. Jacinta becomes suspicious when she spots Sean and Nikki whispering together and decides to investigate. Nikki is forced to leave her clean laundry behind when Jacinta asks where it came from and she's forced to lie, saying it's a bag of donations.

In other news, Ray and Nora encourage Dean to go on a date with a girl working part time in the cab office, but he dismisses them. Leo talks to Dean and convinces him to give it a try, but a downtrodden Dean admits he doubts she'd give him a chance. Leo eventually strongarms Dean into coming to a music session in the pub with him.

Additionally, Tara is impressed when Gar tells her he's not normally squeamish about medical procedures, considering he donated a kidney to his mother. Max teases Gar for playing the hero card to manipulate Tara into giving him a match ticket.

However, Gar is insulted by the implication and tells Max to take the ticket, as he wouldn't want it under that assumption. Tara later approaches Gar and assures him that Max was only teasing and that she didn't offer him the ticket because he's a hero, but because she wanted to go with him





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Fair City Relationship Drama Romance Carrigstown Emma Rafferty Holly Jacinta Sean Nikki Dean Gar Tara

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