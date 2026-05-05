Fair City will not air on RTÉ One tonight, May 5th, marking the second week of schedule changes. Reeling in the Years will air in its place. Normal service resumes on Thursday, May 7th.

Irish television viewers will find a change to their usual viewing schedule this week as Fair City will not be broadcast on Tuesday, May 5th.

This marks the second consecutive week that the popular RTÉ soap opera has been absent from Tuesday evening slots. Typically, Fair City graces screens on Sundays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays, offering a regular dose of drama from the fictional town of Carrigstown.

However, due to planned scheduling adjustments, viewers will only have three opportunities to immerse themselves in the lives of Carrigstown’s residents this week. These adjustments are commonly referred to as 'drop dates' within the broadcasting industry, and are implemented to accommodate significant television events. These events range from major sporting competitions and the internationally renowned Eurovision Song Contest to festive periods like Christmas and various bank holidays observed throughout the year.

The decision to temporarily remove Fair City from the Tuesday schedule is a strategic one, designed to make way for other programming commitments. In place of the usual Fair City episode on RTÉ One tonight, viewers can enjoy a showing of Reeling in the Years, a nostalgic series that revisits key moments from Ireland’s past.

For those seeking alternative soap opera entertainment, RTÉ2 will be broadcasting Scotland's Home of the Year, while Virgin Media One will continue to air daily episodes of Emmerdale and Coronation Street. Despite this temporary disruption, Fair City enthusiasts need not worry for long, as the regular programming schedule is set to resume on Thursday, May 7th.

Recent episodes have been filled with compelling storylines, including JJ’s clandestine efforts to distance Detective Buckley from his case, keeping his plans concealed from both Carol and Ger. Georgie expressed frustration with Lily regarding a disagreement over tip sharing at work, confiding in Gwen about the situation.

Meanwhile, Fergal found himself increasingly irritated by Melanie’s lack of acknowledgement for his contributions, and Kira remained unimpressed by Orla’s decision to go on a date with Lenny. These interwoven narratives continue to captivate audiences and contribute to the show’s enduring popularity. The upcoming Thursday episode promises further intrigue, with JJ skillfully evading Carol’s suspicions as he continues to conceal his true intentions on the day of Detective Buckley’s raid.

Lily will attempt to mend fences with Georgie, but her efforts are met with a cold reception. Melanie will be taken aback by Fergal’s unexpected appearance at the smart office, and Kira will advise Orla against settling for a relationship with Lenny. Fair City remains a cornerstone of Irish television, broadcasting four nights a week on both RTÉ One and the RTÉ Player, providing accessible entertainment for a wide audience.

The show’s ability to consistently deliver engaging storylines and relatable characters has solidified its position as a beloved national institution. For dedicated fans eager to stay abreast of the latest developments, RSVP encourages participation in their exclusive Facebook group, offering spoilers, interviews, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into the world of Fair City.

Furthermore, RSVP invites readers to designate it as a preferred news source on Google for continued access to captivating stories and updates





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Fair City RTÉ Television Soap Opera Schedule Change Reeling In The Years Emmerdale Coronation Street Carrigstown Irish TV

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