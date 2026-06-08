Fair City Spoilers: Jacinta's Secret Plot and Kira's Anxious Surprise

In the latest Fair City spoilers, Jacinta discovers incriminating information about Nikki, while Kira grows increasingly anxious about Mondo's surprise party. Meanwhile, Babs' lead in the investigation ends in disappointment, and Gar and Doug worry about Dean and Max's competitiveness.

Spoilers ahead: Jacinta finds out some incriminating information about Nikki , Kira begins to grow anxious about Mondo 's surprise and Babs is stung when her lead ends up going nowhere.

Jacinta pretends to forgive Nikki while secretly plotting on Tuesday night's Fair City. After failing to recruit Fergal, Jacinta fishes for information from Darren. Jacinta uses an excuse to snoop for proof in Nikki's home, but Cass catches her. Nikki is uneasy when she learns that Jacinta was in her house.

Elsewhere in Carrigstown, Kira begins to grow anxious about her mystery surprise party, eager to find out what Mondo's planning. Mondo tries to reset his relationship with Melanie as friends following their kiss before the trial, but Melanie agrees to put it behind him. Melanie covers for Mondo while Kira presses for information about her surprise, unaware that there's still no plan.

Meanwhile, Carol's cynicism about the lead fails to dampen Babs' enthusiasm as she throws herself into the investigation. Victor is conflicted with Babs now on patrol as a guard. Babs is stung when she reports the bad news to Carol and she's ungrateful to her efforts. Gar and Doug worry Dean and Max's competitiveness might cause them to burn out before the race and agree they need to ensure they keep things friendly.

When Max admits he finished in the top twenty of the Iron Gauntlet two years in a row, Gar realises Dean is underestimating Max's ability





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Fair City Jacinta Nikki Kira Mondo Babs Dean Max

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