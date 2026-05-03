Fair City Star Sorcha Furlong Describes Cast as ‘Family’ While Supporting Colleague

Sorcha Furlong, who plays Orla Molloy in Fair City, discusses the supportive atmosphere on set and the cast’s response to Beverley Callard’s cancer diagnosis. She also reflects on her long career in the soap and the challenges of portraying complex storylines.

Sorcha Furlong , known for her long-standing role as Orla Molloy in the Irish soap opera Fair City , has spoken warmly about the close-knit atmosphere on set, describing the cast and crew as a true family.

This sentiment was particularly evident in the outpouring of support for new cast member Beverley Callard following her recent breast cancer diagnosis. Furlong shared how the cast immediately rallied around Callard, offering comfort and solidarity. Having shared a dressing room with Callard, Furlong emphasized the depth of connection within the Fair City community, noting that they share knowledge of each other’s personal lives, including families and partners.

The show has experienced loss over its 26-year run, both among cast and crew, reinforcing the importance of mutual support. Furlong, who has been a fixture in Carrigstown for over two decades, also reflected on the challenges and rewards of her craft. She enjoys both being at the center of storylines and contributing to those of her colleagues, appreciating the opportunity to collaborate with different actors and explore diverse narratives.

Currently, her character, Orla, is navigating the complexities of her son Junior’s adolescence, a storyline that resonates with Furlong’s own experiences as a mother. She highlighted the emotional depth required to portray both her character’s personal struggles and her involvement in other characters’ dramas. The demanding nature of soap acting, requiring memorization of extensive dialogue, was also acknowledged, with Furlong noting that after 26 years, it simply becomes part of the routine.

Furlong further discussed the realities of long hours on set, acknowledging the physical and mental fatigue but emphasizing the collaborative spirit that sustains them. She described the shared experience of the cast and crew, highlighting the absence of individual stars and the collective effort required to produce the show. Comparing her onscreen experience with motherhood, Furlong noted the differences between raising a teenage son on television versus her own 16-year-old daughter.

She spoke about the challenges of navigating teenage rebellion and the importance of fostering respect and open communication. Her rapport with Charlie Duffy, who plays Junior, is described as comfortable and friendly, balancing their professional relationship with a sense of camaraderie. The actor also shared a lighthearted anecdote about a running joke with Duffy regarding their ages





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