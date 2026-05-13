Familial Abuse Trial Concludes After 7 Months

The lengthy trial, which involved a combined total of 20 charges against six men for alleged abuse of a deaf complainant over a 19-year period, has come to an end. The accused men denied all of the charges against them.

The jury in one of the longest-running familial abuse trials in the history of the State has retired to consider its verdicts. The trial began with seven defendants facing a total of 103 charges, but one of the brothers had all 22 counts against him withdrawn by the DPP near the end of the trial.

During deliberations, the judge reminded jurors that any sympathy they felt for the complainant or the accused men should be kept outside the jury room, as it could influence their verdicts. The case highlights the serious nature of familial abuse and the ongoing impact of such abuse on victims' lives





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Familial Abuse Longest-Running Trial Deaf Complainant Central Criminal Court Trial DPP Sympathy Jury Deliberations

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