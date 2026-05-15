Familial Abuse Trial: Jury Delivers Verdict on Longest-Running Case

The jury in the longest-running familial abuse trial in the history of the State is continuing its deliberations. The six men on trial, aged between 33 and 55, face a combined total of 20 charges - 16 of which pertain to the main complainant, who is deaf. They are her three uncles and her three younger brothers. All of the men deny any wrongdoing and have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The abuse is alleged to have occurred over a 19-year period between 1995 and 2014. None of the parties can be named for legal reasons.

The jury in the longest-running familial abuse trial in the history of the State is continuing its deliberations. The six men on trial, aged between 33 and 55, face a combined total of 20 charges - 16 of which pertain to the main complainant, who is deaf.

They are her three uncles and her three younger brothers. All of the men deny any wrongdoing and have pleaded not guilty to the charges. The abuse is alleged to have occurred over a 19-year period between 1995 and 2014. None of the parties can be named for legal reasons.

One of these brothers (Accused C) is further charged with four counts pertaining to the sexual abuse of two younger sisters. All men have denied all of the charges against them. The trial started with seven defendants facing a combined total of 103 charges, but one of the brothers (aged 34) had all 22 charges against him withdrawn by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) towards the end of the trial.

A further 61 charges against the remaining six defendants were also withdrawn by the DPP. After deliberating for approximately 90 minutes on Thursday, Ms Justice Caroline Biggs asked jurors to suspend their work for the day and to return today to continue. Accused A – the woman's 55-year-old uncle - is accused of a single count of raping the main complainant on a date between December 2009 and April 2011.

Accused B (49) – another uncle - is accused of three counts of rape and one count of anal rape of the main complainant on dates between 2006 and December 2014. Three of her younger brothers are also accused of sexually abusing the main complainant over varying periods of time. Accused C (35) is accused of 10 counts.

These comprise three of rape, two counts of anal rape and one count of sexual assault, all allegedly committed against the first complainant, between 2003 and 2010. Accused C is further charged with the sexual abuse of two of his younger sisters. He has denied one count of sexual assault in relation to one sister, Complainant 2, on a date between 2005 and 2006 when she was a child.

He is further charged with two counts of raping her on dates between 2015 and 2018. He also denied one count of anally raping a third sister, Complainant 3, on a date between 2010 and 2014. Accused E (33) is accused of two counts of anal rape of the main complainant between 2007 and 2009. Another brother, Accused F (also 33), is accused of two counts of raping the main complainant on dates between 2007 and 2009.

A third uncle, Accused G (46), has denied a single count of raping the main complainant on a date between 1995 and 1996. The trial continues





IrishMirror / 🏆 4. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Familial Abuse Trial Longest-Running Case Jury Deliberations Charges Against Men Abuse Allegations Legal Reasons For Anonymity Accused A Accused B Accused C Accused E Accused F Accused G

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Irish Internet Hotline Report: Child Sex Abuse Material Moving Behind Paywalls and Closed-Access PlatformsThe annual report of the Irish Internet Hotline reveals a rise in reports of child sex abuse material moving behind paywalls and closed-access platforms. The hotline is a national reporting centre for illegal online content, working in association with law enforcement and the internet industry.

Read more »

Tommy Fleming's stepdaughter speaks out on 'disgusting level of abuse' in statementTommy Fleming and Tina Mitchell hit headlines over the weekend when news broke that they have split up after 20 years of marriage and ended their working relationship too

Read more »

Online Abuse and Public Shaming Following Tommy Fleming's Split With TinaNews coverage of Tommy Fleming's and Tina Mitchell's marital split, with regards to online abuse and public shaming of Rebecca, Tommy's stepdaughter.

Read more »

Familial Abuse Trial Concludes After 7 MonthsThe lengthy trial, which involved a combined total of 20 charges against six men for alleged abuse of a deaf complainant over a 19-year period, has come to an end. The accused men denied all of the charges against them.

Read more »